NEET PG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG entrance examination on August 30 at several exam locations nationwide. The exam will be held in a single shift for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates appearing for the exam must ensure they follow the prescribed reporting, document verification, security, and examination procedures carefully to avoid last-minute hassles. Earlier, the authorities issued the NEET PG admit card on August 27, 2026, on the official portal.

Also Read: TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Likely To Be Out Today, Submit Documents By August 31, Details Here NEET PG 2026 Exam Timings The entrance test is scheduled for August 30, 2026, in CBT mode from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The reporting time and other details are as follows: Events Timings Entry Opens At 7:00 AM Gate Closes At 8:30 AM Candidate login 8:45 AM Time Allotted For Reading Instructions 8:50 AM Exam starts 9:00 AM Exam ends 12:30 PM Candidates must note that NBEMS is not responsible for any delays caused by traffic or other transportation problems. Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. Document Checklist For NEET PG Exam Day 2026 Candidates must have the following set of documents while appearing for the NEET PG exam tomorrow.

1. A printed copy of the NEET PG admit card 2026 with the required size photo pasted on it. 2. Original ID proof, including driving licence, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or passport. 3. A photocopy of the permanent/provisional MCI or SMS registration. 4. Caste certificate, if required Prohibited Items Inside NEET PG Exam Centre 2026 The authorities have strictly prohibited the entry of the following items inside the examination centre. Possession of any of these things may lead to disqualification of the candidate. Mobile phones and other electronic devices

Wristwatches

Calculators

Pens, pencils, erasers and writing pads

Books and study material

Jewellery and ornaments

Packed or home-cooked food

Soft drinks and water bottles

Bags and pouches, Wallets, Caps, Belts Dress Code For NEET PG 2026 Male candidates must wear simple, light, and comfortable clothes, preferably half-sleeved T-shirts or shirts. Avoid wearing shoes or thick-soled footwear. Meanwhile, female applicants should prefer wearing simple clothing with less embroidery. Printed jeans must also be avoided. Accessories such as earrings, nose rings, bracelets, necklaces, and nose pins will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

NEET PG Exam 2026: Key Instructions 1. Candidates must reach the examination hall before the gate closing time. 2. Carry your printed copy of the admit card along with valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. 3. You will be given rough sheets for calculations. Write your name and roll number at the top. Return them before leaving the exam hall. 4. Complete the attendance sheet properly. Fill in your signature, thumb impression, and paste a photo in the space provided. 5. Do not carry any prohibited items to the examination centre. Also Read: NTA Appointment 2026: Centre Appoints Senior Officers And Joint Directors Amid NEET Row, Details Here

