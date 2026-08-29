TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the TS LAWCET Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 on the official portal. Once announced, the provisional allotment letter will be available on the official portal at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Students will need their registration details to log in and access the allotment result. The allotment is done based on candidates’ preference list, seat availability, category, and TS LAWCET rank. The counselling is done to offer admission to eligible candidates into 3-year LLB and 5-year integrated LLB law courses in colleges across Telangana.

Also Read: PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Out: Download Revised Marksheet At pseb.ac.in, Direct Link Here How To Check TS LAWCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026? Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to access their allotment result. Step 1: Visit the official portal at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Step 2: Click on the TS LAWCET 2026 Admission tab. Step 3: Select the LLB 3 Year/5 Year Courses. Step 4: The allotment link will appear on the screen. Step 5: Log in with your “TS LAWCET 2026 hall ticket number" and "TS LAWCET 2026 rank." Step 6: The allotment PDF will open on the screen. Step 7: Download the list and check your allotted college. Complete Document Verification By August 31 Following the seat allotment result, candidates allotted seats must complete their document verification process by August 31, 2026. They have to physically report to the allotted college and complete the admission process by September 5, 2026. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotment. Applicants need to bring the following documents in original and photocopies during the DV process:

Aadhaar Card or any valid ID proof

TS LAWCET 2026 Rank Card

Transfer Certificate from last studied institution

Caste Certificate (reserved categories) or Minority Certificate (if applicable)

Latest Parental Income Certificate issued by MRO TS LAWCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important Points 1. Only submitting the web options for the Round 2 seat allotment will not confirm your allotment. Candidates need to complete the fee payment and admission process within the prescribed deadline to confirm their provisional allotment.

2. If a candidate has accepted the Round 2 seat allotment, the previous allotment will go to the next eligible candidates in the hierarchy. 3. After the final counselling round, candidates can not drop or cancel their seat. 4. Students who have been allotted seats in Round 2 but fail to report to the college for DV will not be allowed to submit web options during the Round 3 counselling process. 5. Candidates who have cancelled their provisional allotment in Round 1 and 2 will not be allowed to sit in the final counselling round. Also Read: NTA Appointment 2026: Centre Appoints Senior Officers And Joint Directors Amid NEET Row, Details Here

