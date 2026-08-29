PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the supplementary exam results for Class 10 students on its official website. The result download link is active at pseb.ac.in. Students need their roll number and date of birth to download the marksheets. The exams were held from July 6 to July 16, 2026, offering students one final opportunity to improve their board performance. The revised marks will be updated in the marksheets and will be distributed by the schools, as sanctioned by the board.

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How To Check PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026?

Using the following steps, students can check their supplementary marks online from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: The marksheet will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check your revised marks carefully.

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What Details Are Mentioned On PSEB Supplementary Result 2026?

After downloading the result, students must thoroughly check all details, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall qualifying status. Any discrepancy found must be immediately reported to the respective school authorities or concerned board officials.