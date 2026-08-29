India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has released the official notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement, Schedule-II, July-2026 on August 27. The notification PDF covers exam dates and circle-wise vacancy details. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 23,757 posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across various Circles and Divisions of the Department of Posts.

The one-time registration portal will start on August 31 via the official portal. However, the application link will become active on September 2. Eligible candidates must register until September 21.

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India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Circle-Wise Posts

As per the official vacancy notification, Maharashtra is leading with 2,297 posts, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,118 vacancies. Check out the circle-wise vacancy details in the following table.

Circle Number of Vacancies Maharashtra 2,297 Tamil Nadu 2,118 Uttar Pradesh 1,691 West Bengal 1,619 Madhya Pradesh 1,450 Jharkhand 1,379 Kerala 1,373 North Eastern 1,354 Odisha 1,353 Karnataka 1,116 Bihar 1,098 Total of these 11 regions 16,847 Remaining Regions 6,910 Overall Total 23,757

OTR Begins On August 31

The OTR window will run from August 31 to September 19, 2026. The online application portal will open on September 2. Following the closure of the application link, the authorities will open the application form correction window. Key dates are as follows:

Events Dates One-Time Registration Window August 31 to September 19, 2026 Online application begins September 2, 2026, at 5 pm Last date to apply September 21, 2026, at 5 pm Correction window September 23 to September 24, 2026

The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories.

India GDS Selection Process 2026

With no written examination, the selection will be entirely based on candidates' Class 10 marks. In case of a tie, preference will be decided based on date of birth (older candidates preferred) and category/gender combinations, as prescribed by the Department. Shortlisted candidates will then have to complete the document verification process, followed by pre-engagement formalities including a 3-day basic training.