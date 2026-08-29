- India Post GDS 2026 notification was released for 23,757 posts.
- OTR Registration begins on August 31, 2026
- Selection is based on Class 10 marks.
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has released the official notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement, Schedule-II, July-2026 on August 27. The notification PDF covers exam dates and circle-wise vacancy details. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 23,757 posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across various Circles and Divisions of the Department of Posts.
The one-time registration portal will start on August 31 via the official portal. However, the application link will become active on September 2. Eligible candidates must register until September 21.
Also Read: UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard: Link Active Now At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Re-Exam Dates For English, Commerce, and Sociology Here
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026: Circle-Wise Posts
As per the official vacancy notification, Maharashtra is leading with 2,297 posts, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,118 vacancies. Check out the circle-wise vacancy details in the following table.
|
Circle
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Maharashtra
|
2,297
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2,118
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1,691
|
West Bengal
|
1,619
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,450
|
Jharkhand
|
1,379
|
Kerala
|
1,373
|
North Eastern
|
1,354
|
Odisha
|
1,353
|
Karnataka
|
1,116
|
Bihar
|
1,098
|
Total of these 11 regions
|
16,847
|
Remaining Regions
|
6,910
|
Overall Total
|
23,757
OTR Begins On August 31
The OTR window will run from August 31 to September 19, 2026. The online application portal will open on September 2. Following the closure of the application link, the authorities will open the application form correction window. Key dates are as follows:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
One-Time Registration Window
|
August 31 to September 19, 2026
|
Online application begins
|
September 2, 2026, at 5 pm
|
Last date to apply
|
September 21, 2026, at 5 pm
|
Correction window
|
September 23 to September 24, 2026
The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories.
India GDS Selection Process 2026
With no written examination, the selection will be entirely based on candidates' Class 10 marks. In case of a tie, preference will be decided based on date of birth (older candidates preferred) and category/gender combinations, as prescribed by the Department. Shortlisted candidates will then have to complete the document verification process, followed by pre-engagement formalities including a 3-day basic training.
For BMs, the TRCA ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380, while for ABPMs and Dak Sevaks, it varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470.
Also Read: SBI PO Result 2026 Out For 1,500 Posts, Download Merit List PDF at sbi.bank.in, Check Direct Link Here