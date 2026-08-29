UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard: As stated earlier by the National Testing Agency, the UGC NET exam results for the June 2026 session have been released on August 28, 2026, bringing relief to lakhs of candidates waiting for their eligibility qualification. The result is available for 84 subjects. Candidates can download their UGC NET June 2026 scorecard from the NTA official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their login details. The exam was scheduled from June 22 to 30 and July 5, 2026, in CBT mode across 655 examination centres in 286 cities. Out of 7,73,806 candidates registered for the examination in 84 subjects, 6,07,151 candidates appeared. Alongside, NTA has also released the UGC NET June final answer key PDF.

Direct Link Here How To Download UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard? Download the individual scorecard using the following steps. Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard” link. Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your application number and password. Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details. Step 5: Your scorecard will open on the screen. Step 6: Download it and save it for future reference. Also Read: SBI PO Result 2026 Out For 1,500 Posts, Download Merit List PDF at sbi.bank.in, Check Direct Link Here UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key PDF Along with the results, NTA has also issued the final answer key PDF for the UGC NET June 2026 exam. It is prepared after experts have resolved candidates’ objections against the provisional answer key. Based on it, results have been prepared. To download the PDF, candidates have to visit the official website and log in with their registration credentials. The PDF is available for 84 UGC NET subjects.

UGC NET June Re-Exam Dates 2026 Citing errors in three papers, namely English, Commerce, and Sociology, the National Testing Agency will re-conduct the exam for these subjects on September 9 and 10. Affected candidates will have to repay the examination fee to appear for the exams. As per the announced schedule, the English paper will be held on September 9 in Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM), Commerce on September 9 in Shift 2 (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM), and Sociology on September 10 in Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM).