UP Board APAAR ID Registration 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has directed all schools to create APAAR IDs for students in Classes 9 to 12 while completing academic registration and examination formalities. This unique 12-digit ID will ensure that students’ academic records are secured digitally, including marksheets and certificates. Managing digital documents becomes easier through the APAAR ID. The ID will be generated with the consent of the parents. However, the board has clarified that this step is not mandatory.

Also Read: Punjab LBO Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF At pnb.bank.in, Exam On September 6, Direct Link Here APAAR ID Provides Digital Academic Identity APAAR stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. It is a 12-digit digital identification number allotted to students under the "One Nation, One Student ID" program. The ID connects students’ key documents, such as marksheets and transfer certificates, with their digital records. These documents can be accessed easily through the DigiLocker application anywhere, anytime. Reducing the pressure of carrying physical copies for admissions and other official work, students can easily download their academic records using the APAAR IDs.

Parent Consent Mandatory To Create APAAR ID The IDs will be created after the consent of parents and guardians has been granted. Therefore, the officials have asked schools to coordinate with the parents and accordingly take measures to create APAAR IDs of students from Classes 9 to 12.

UP Board Registrations Underway The decision came midway while the registrations are ongoing for Classes 10 and 11. The Board has requested schools to ensure that students get their APAAR ID and submit their details before the registration deadline. Also Read: NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026 Schedule Out, Registration To Start On September 3, Check Key Dates Here

