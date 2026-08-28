PNB LBO Admit Card 2026: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officially released the admit cards for the recruitment of Local Bank Officers in JMGS I (Junior Management Grade Scale I) today, August 28, 2026. Candidates appearing for the written examination on September 6 can download their e-admit card from pnb.bank.in using their registration number and password. Once downloaded, check all the mentioned details, including exam date and timings, centre location, and candidates’ credentials. Any discrepancy found must be reported immediately to the respective authorities. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 545 Local Bank Officer vacancies across various states.

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How To Download PNB LBO Admit Card 2026?

Follow the given steps to download your PNB LBO e-admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official PNB website at pnb.bank.in.

Step 2: Select the “Recruitment of Local Bank Officer in JMGS I — Call Letter for Online Examination” link.

Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: After submitting the captcha code, your PNB LBO hall ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check all details carefully.

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What Details Are Mentioned On PNB LBO Hall Ticket?

The admit card PDF contains the following details. Check this information carefully and rectify any discrepancies before the exam day.

Candidate’s name

Roll number/Registration number

Photograph and signature

Exam date

Reporting time

Exam shift

Examination centre name and address

Exam duration

Important instructions for the examination

Document Checklist For PNB LBO Exam Day 2026

Applicants must carry the following documents with them on September 6, 2026. These are necessary for verification inside the examination centre.

1. A printed copy of the e-admit card

2. A valid ID proof, including Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License, etc.

3. Photographs and caste certificates, if required.

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