PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will close the online registration process for Local Bank Officer (LBO) recruitment 2026 today, August 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill 545 vacancies in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I) across participating states and Union Territories.

PNB is recruiting candidates for 545 Local Bank Officer posts under its 2026-27 recruitment process. The post falls under JMGS-I and carries a basic pay of Rs 48,480 per month, along with applicable allowances and benefits.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have not yet submitted their applications should complete the registration process through the IBPS portal before the deadline. The recruitment advertisement was released on July 20, 2026.

The major state-wise vacancies include:





Assam: 85 posts

West Bengal: 80 posts

Karnataka: 78 posts

Gujarat: 77 posts

Maharashtra: 67 posts

Tamil Nadu: 51 posts

Telangana: 41 posts

The remaining vacancies are distributed across other participating states and Union Territories.

PNB LBO 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Local Bank Officer post must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The prescribed age limit is 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates belonging to eligible reserved categories as per government rules.

Applicants must also have at least one year of post-qualification experience in the clerical or officer cadre of a Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank.

Candidates can apply for only one state and must meet the prescribed local language requirement for their selected state. Proficiency generally includes the ability to read, write and speak the specified language.

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PNB LBO 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online written examination, application screening, Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and personal interview.

The online examination will consist of 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a total duration of 180 minutes. The paper will cover Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, and General, Banking and Economy Awareness.