- Registration for PNB LBO posts closes today, August 16, 2026.
- 545 Local Bank Officer vacancies in Junior Management Grade Scale-I.
- Eligible candidates must apply online through the IBPS portal.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will close the online registration process for Local Bank Officer (LBO) recruitment 2026 today, August 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill 545 vacancies in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I) across participating states and Union Territories.
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have not yet submitted their applications should complete the registration process through the IBPS portal before the deadline. The recruitment advertisement was released on July 20, 2026.
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PNB LBO 2026: Vacancy And Salary
PNB is recruiting candidates for 545 Local Bank Officer posts under its 2026-27 recruitment process. The post falls under JMGS-I and carries a basic pay of Rs 48,480 per month, along with applicable allowances and benefits.
The major state-wise vacancies include:
Assam: 85 posts
West Bengal: 80 posts
Karnataka: 78 posts
Gujarat: 77 posts
Maharashtra: 67 posts
Tamil Nadu: 51 posts
Telangana: 41 posts
The remaining vacancies are distributed across other participating states and Union Territories.
PNB LBO 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Local Bank Officer post must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
The prescribed age limit is 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable to candidates belonging to eligible reserved categories as per government rules.
Applicants must also have at least one year of post-qualification experience in the clerical or officer cadre of a Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank.
Candidates can apply for only one state and must meet the prescribed local language requirement for their selected state. Proficiency generally includes the ability to read, write and speak the specified language.
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PNB LBO 2026: Selection Process
The selection process includes an online written examination, application screening, Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and personal interview.
The online examination will consist of 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a total duration of 180 minutes. The paper will cover Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, and General, Banking and Economy Awareness.
Negative marking will apply for incorrect answers. Candidates qualifying in the written examination and language assessment will be considered for the subsequent interview stage, subject to eligibility and document scrutiny.
PNB LBO 2026: How To Apply?
Candidates should complete the application through the IBPS registration portal before the deadline. Applicants must carefully verify their personal information, educational qualifications, work experience, selected state and local language details before submitting the form.
Application deadline: August 16, 2026
Vacancies: 545
Post: Local Bank Officer
Grade: JMGS-I
Application mode: Online
Candidates should note that submitting the application does not automatically confirm eligibility. Applications remain subject to subsequent scrutiny by the bank.
Direct link to apply: IBPS registration portal