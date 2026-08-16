UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the preliminary examination results for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in government colleges. Candidates who appeared for the Government College Examination-2025 preliminary exam can now check their results online.

The preliminary examination was conducted on May 31, 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the screening test will be eligible to appear for the Main examination. The result has been announced for Commerce, Fine Arts, Hindi, Mathematics, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Zoology and Computer Science.

They should then click on the link related to the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the Main examination. The result will be displayed in PDF format. Candidates can download the PDF and check their roll numbers. It is advisable to save a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in. After opening the website, candidates need to go to the Results section available on the homepage.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Prelims Result 2026 Direct Link

UPPSC Assistant Professor Result 2026: Subject-Wise Details

Commerce has 157 vacancies, with 8,423 candidates registered for the examination. Of these, 4,154 candidates appeared and 945 qualified for the Main examination.

For Fine Arts, eight posts were advertised. A total of 1,582 candidates registered, 877 appeared for the examination and 213 candidates qualified.

Hindi has 87 vacancies. As many as 16,098 candidates registered, while 10,801 appeared and 1,983 candidates qualified for the Main examination. Mathematics has 79 posts, with 3,916 registrations, 1,729 candidates appearing and 474 qualifying.

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Philosophy, Sanskrit, Zoology And Computer Science

In Philosophy, 14 posts were advertised. Of the 895 registered candidates, 618 appeared for the examination and 211 qualified for the Main stage.

Sanskrit has 56 vacancies, with 4,315 candidates registered, 2,297 appearing and 878 qualifying. In Zoology, 79 posts are available. A total of 4,437 candidates registered, 1,926 appeared and 775 qualified.

Computer Science has one vacancy. As many as 573 candidates registered for the examination, while 185 appeared and 18 candidates qualified for the Main examination.

Candidates who have qualified should regularly check the official UPPSC website for information regarding the Main examination schedule, application process and other important instructions.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Prelims Result 2026 Out