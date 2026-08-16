UGC-NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer keys along with the recorded responses for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination covering 84 subjects. Candidates who appeared for these papers can now access the response sheets through the official web portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to verify their answers against the master key.

To maintain transparency, NTA has activated an online objection facility allowing candidates to challenge any key discrepancies. However, a separate decision process is currently underway for three specific subjects, English, Commerce, and Sociology, due to pending technical and paper-related complaints reviewed by an expert committee.

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The National Testing Agency has released the Provisional Answer Keys for 84 subjects of UGC-NET June 2026. The challenge window is now open.



Challenge window: 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:59 PM



Processing fee: Rs. 200 per… pic.twitter.com/CB0sDphSxA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026 Key Highlights and Official Schedule Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional key must adhere strictly to the NTA timeline and online procedures: Challenge Window: August 16 to August 18, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM).

Processing Fee: Rs 200 per challenged question (non-refundable). Fee Payment Deadline: August 18, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM). Mode of Submission: Online mode only via the official portal; offline requests will be rejected. Steps to Submit Objections Online 1. Visit the official NTA UGC-NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 2. Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth. 3. Click on "View/Challenge Answer Key" to display the question IDs and option IDs. 4. Select the desired question ID to challenge and upload supporting documentary evidence as a single PDF file. 5. Pay the non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Provisional Key To Be Out Today, Check Direct Link, Marking Scheme Status on English, Commerce And Sociology Papers: A dedicated committee was set up to evaluate candidate grievances concerning question paper errors in English, Commerce, and Sociology. Based on the expert panel's findings, NTA will publish a separate public notice detailing the resolution, revised evaluation steps, or specific challenge dates for these three subjects later today.

Candidates are strongly urged to rely solely on updates hosted on the official NTA website and its verified social media platforms for genuine notifications.