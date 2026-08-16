How To Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

-Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

-Click on the UGC NET answer key link.

-Choose the login option using application number and password, or application number and date of birth.

-Enter the required details and security pin.

-Click on Sign In.

-Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper for future reference.

UGC NET 2026: How To Calculate Score?

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to calculate their expected marks. Two marks are awarded for each correct answer, with no negative marking. The expected score can be calculated as: Number of correct answers × 2. The final score may change after NTA reviews the challenges raised by candidates.