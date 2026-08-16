How To Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?
-Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
-Click on the UGC NET answer key link.
-Choose the login option using application number and password, or application number and date of birth.
-Enter the required details and security pin.
-Click on Sign In.
-Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper for future reference.
UGC NET 2026: How To Calculate Score?
Candidates can use the provisional answer key to calculate their expected marks. Two marks are awarded for each correct answer, with no negative marking. The expected score can be calculated as: Number of correct answers × 2. The final score may change after NTA reviews the challenges raised by candidates.
Colleges Accepting UGC NET Scores
UGC NET scores are accepted by several leading universities and higher education institutions across India for PhD admissions, Assistant Professor recruitment, and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) opportunities. Some of the top institutions include the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Hyderabad (UoH), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
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When Was The Exam Conducted?
The UGC NET June 2026 exam was held across various centres in India on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also conducted a re-examination on July 5, 2026, for candidates who appeared at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre in Jalandhar during the June 22 session, organised to ensure a fair examination process for affected candidates.