Maharashtra 10, 12 Exam 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHS) has announced the schedule for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027. Students will have to complete the application process through their respective schools or junior colleges, with regular students submitting applications through the SARAL system.

Class 10 and 12 students must complete the process on time to avoid paying additional fees. The registration process will be conducted in different phases based on the applicable fee. ALSO READ: UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: NTA to Release Provisional Answer Key On August 16, Check Steps To Download Here Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: Important Dates Students can check the complete schedule below: Regular Fee window runs from August 14 to October 31, 2026, Late Fee window from November 1 to 15, 2026, and Extra Late Fee window from November 16 to 30, 2026. Students should submit their forms during the regular-fee window wherever possible to avoid additional charges.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2027: What Students Should Know? Students have to follow the process as required by their schools and junior colleges. HSC candidates will submit their applications online through their respective Higher Secondary School or Junior College. Junior colleges are required to update their college profile and provide the necessary information to the concerned Divisional Board. Colleges will make the pre-list available through their college login after form submission, and students must check these details carefully to avoid errors.

ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 16, 2026): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2027: Verification Process The signature of concerned students will be obtained on the pre-list. The Head or Principal of the Higher Secondary School must also sign every page of the pre-list and affix the required seal, completing the verification stage of the registration process.

What Should Students Do Next? Students should stay in touch with their schools or junior colleges throughout the registration process and ensure that their details are correct at every stage, to avoid discrepancies later in their academic records.