Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 16, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 16

1. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, opening public entry on August 16

2. PM Modi announces AI skilling and free online coaching to youth

3. Indian Envoy leads celebration of Independence Day in Singapore

4. India's overall exports increased by 13.31% to USD 80.14 billion

5. Government removes 12-minute ad duration cap for TV channels

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 16

1. Indonesia earthquake kills at least 38, topples buildings

2. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited amid conflicting claims from the United States and Iran.

3. Italian police successfully recovered stolen multi-million-dollar masterpieces created by historic painters Cézanne, Renoir, and Matisse

4. Bangladesh urges India to expedite Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

5. Mohsen Rezaei appointed as secretary of Iran's top security body

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 16

1. Bangladesh close in on historic win as Australia falter on Day 3

2. Atletico Madrid sign Spurs captain Cristian Romero

3. FIFA President Gianni Infantino receives backing from six Arab football federations amid disagreement over the proposed World Cup plan

4. Rahul, Padikkal fifties take India to 197/1 at tea on Day 1 of IND vs SL Test

5. The Indian men's hockey team officially launched its campaign at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, facing Wales in their opening pool-stage match

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