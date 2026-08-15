80th Independence Day 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive push for futuristic technology in his speech on the eve of the 80th Independence Day 2026. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi announced free online coaching for students, ensuring that they continue their preparation without any financial burden. Moreover, he also pledged that over the next year, 1 crore youths will be given Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill training. With AI being the ultimate reality, PM Modi emphasized that the next generation has to be equipped with effective technology and knowledge to lead the global tech world.

Also Read: UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026 Out: Here’s How to Download Civil Services IAS Mains Hall Ticket At upsconline.nic.in AI Training To 1 Crore Youth Positioning the country’s youth as the ultimate driving force behind the “Viksit Bharat” vision, PM Modi, in his speech, announced an AI-focused training program for 1 crore youth. The move reflects the importance of AI and emphasizes the need to become a leading tech power in the world. With the changing landscape of how AI is being utilized in every aspect of life, the initiative will help the next generation to get accustomed to the new employment opportunities with emerging technologies.

Free Online Coaching Initiative Along with the AI training programs, PM also announced free online coaching to support students preparing for competitive exams. To ease the financial burden, he said, “Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams”. He added that due to social pressure, families enrol their children in coaching centres bearing huge financial burdens. "Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said. The initiative will help families and students save lakhs while preparing without any paid coaching classes. Moreover, it would make preparation more accessible and handy for students nationwide.

Digital Infrastructure For Teachers Adding to the coaching network, he said that the government is planning to amalgamate the expertise of teachers and educators with the country’s existing digital public infrastructure. We have digital public infrastructure, and we have highly talented teachers and educators,” Modi said. Aiming to build a coaching network where students get top notch faculties, Modi said, “By bringing these resources together, we will provide free coaching to the country’s young people and build an entire network for this purpose”

Also Read: CBSE NISHTHA Courses 2026-27: New NISHTHA Modules Unveiled For Teachers, Over 845 Virtual Labs On DIKSHA The historic celebrations in New Delhi also marked a milestone moment, featuring the first official rendition of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', at the Red Fort immediately before the National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

