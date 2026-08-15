UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Civil Services IAS Mains Examination 2026 on August 14, 2026. Candidates appearing for the UPSC Mains Examination can download their e-admit card from the official website at upsconline.nic.in using their registration details. The admit card will have details of the exam date, shift, centre, candidates’ credentials, etc which are important for the exam. A total of 13,343 candidates qualified for the Mains examination against 1,016 notified vacancies. The exam will be held from August 21 to 30 across multiple shifts nationwide.

Direct Link To Download

How To Download UPSC Mains Admit Card 2026?

Follow the given steps to download the e-admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the admit card section.

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 link.

Step 4: Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 6: Your UPSC Mains Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and check all details carefully.

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UPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2026

The Mains examination will be held in two sessions on most of the exam days. The morning session will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Check out the subject-wise exam dates for the UPSC Civil Services IAS Exam 2026.