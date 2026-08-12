Independence Day 2026: India will be celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. With the Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 campaign, citizens will have the opportunity to be part of the celebration while staying at home. They have to display the National Flag and upload a selfie through the official portal. Launched by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the campaign will run from August 9 to 17, 2026. The official Har Ghar Tiranga website is active at harghartiranga.com. Along with the selfie, citizens can also participate in activities and get a certificate.

This year’s Independence Day also marks 150 years of Vande Mataram. Citizens are encouraged to learn and sing the National Song in its honour.

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How To Upload Selfies For Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign?

Here are the key steps involved in uploading the selfie holding the National Flag for the campaign.

1. Citizens have to first register on the official website of the Har Ghar Tiranga portal at harghartiranga.com. Enter your personal information, including name, mobile number, state, and country, wherever applicable.

2. Upload your photograph.

3. Click a clear picture while hoisting the National Flag. Upload the image in the required field.

4. Complete the submission process as instructed.

5. After the participation process has been completed, you can download your certificate. Save it and take printouts if necessary.

How To Download Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate 2026?

After the upload process, citizens will be able to download their participation certificate from the portal. The website also allows people to download a video tutorial associated with the campaign. Participants must keep their registration and participation details until the process completes.