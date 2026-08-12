Sainik School Recruitment 2026: Sainik School Kodagu has started the application process to fill a total of five vacancies, including PGT Chemistry, TGT English, TGT Hindi, TGT Social Science, and General Employee. For general employees and teaching posts, the board has released a recruitment notice on the school’s official website at sainikschoolkodagu.edu.in. Interested candidates must read the eligibility criteria carefully and apply accordingly. The last date to submit the application form offline at the school is August 21, 2026.

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Who’s Eligible For Sainik School Recruitment 2026?

For each post, the eligibility criteria vary. Candidates have to meet the specific eligibility parameters to be considered for recruitment.

1. Candidates applying for the PGT Chemistry vacancy must have a relevant postgraduate degree from a recognized university. A minimum of 50% marks along with a B.Ed qualification is also mandatory.

2. For TGT posts, a graduation degree or a four-year integrated degree in the relevant subject with at least 50 per cent marks along with a B.Ed qualification is required.

3. Applicants must have cleared TET Paper 2 or the relevant TET, whichever is required.

4. Candidates must read the official notification thoroughly and abide by the subject-specific eligibility requirements before applying for the post.

Age Limit For Sainik School Recruitment 2026

Each post has different age limitations. Check out the following table for more details.

Post Age Limit PGT Between 21 and 40 years TGT Between 21 and 35 years General Employee Between 18 and 50

Application Details

Eligible candidates have to download the application from the official notification. Fill out the form and send it along with all the documents to the school via speed post/registered post. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written examination, skill test, and interview. The application fee for General/OBC categories is Rs 500, while SC/ST candidates will need to pay ₹350 in favor of Sainik School Kodagu, Kushalnagar, Karnataka. The last date to apply is August 21, 2026.

For all posts, the monthly salary comes under the 7th Pay Commission. For PGT, entry-level posts will get Rs 47,600, while the starting salary for the TGT employees will be Rs 44,900. The general employee recruit will get Rs 18,000 as per Level-01.