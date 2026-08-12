Mizoram PSC Exams 2026: Members of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) have been staging a protest outside the MPSC office since Monday. The protest has stopped staff and working members from entering the premises. The disruption has forced the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) to delay several recruitment processes indefinitely. The Commission has notified through an official notification that because of the chaos caused at its office, it has postponed several recruitment activities and some programmes that had already been scheduled.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026: Hall Tickets For 13,343 Shortlisted Candidates To Be Out Soon; Check Exam Schedule Here Group C Examinations To Bear The Brunt Following the students’ protest questioning the working of the Commission, Group C examinations for various departments have been called off. Furthermore, the Commission added that it failed to distribute the question papers under the prevailing agitation. The concerned departments have been asked to wait until further directions for the distribution of the question papers. Moreover, interviews scheduled for the recruitment of assistant audit and accounts officer, assistant accounts officer (treasury), assistant accounts officer (works) under the Finance Department and field facilitator under the Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Department have also been deferred until further notification.

The Commission has advised departments to make alternate arrangements for the recruitment examinations scheduled to take place in the MPSC examination halls. All examinations from August 11 to 14 have been postponed, and new dates will be announced soon. MZP Demands Changes In The Recruitment Process The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has been staging the protest demanding functional and structural reforms in the Mizoram Public Service Commission's recruitment process. Mainly, they want the Commission to scrap the One-Time Registration (OTR) system and replace it with need-based, post-specific application forms. Additionally, they want a one-time offline opportunity for candidates who faced rejection due to technical portal shortcomings to upload their missing documents due to technical portal shortcomings. Administrative reforms, a user-friendly portal, and adequate manpower to restore the credibility of the recruitment board are part of the demands.

Applicants who have applied to the Board’s recruitment portal under several departments must visit the official portal for any updates. Also Read: N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: Know His Academic And Professional Journey Here