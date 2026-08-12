The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is finalizing preparations to release the e-admit cards for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 13,343 candidates who qualified in the Preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Main examination, which will be conducted over five days between August 21 and August 30, 2026.

To obtain their hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their date of birth along with their registration ID or roll number. Carrying a printed copy of the admit card and an original photo ID proof is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. The examination will be held in two shifts daily, morning (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) and will comprise descriptive papers totaling 1,750 marks.

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Shift / Timing

Subject / Paper

21.08.2026 (Friday) 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Paper-I Essay 22.08.2026 (Saturday) 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Paper-II General Studies-I Paper-III General Studies-II 23.08.2026 (Sunday) 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Paper-IV General Studies-III Paper-V General Studies-IV 29.08.2026 (Saturday) 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Paper-A Indian Language (Qualifying) Paper-B English (Qualifying) 30.08.2026 (Sunday) 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon 2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Paper-VI Optional Subject Paper-1 Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper-2 UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Exam Pattern The selection cycle evaluates qualified aspirants through written papers followed by the interview round. Paper Type Subject Marks & Duration Qualifying Papers Paper-A (Indian Language) Paper-B (English) 300 Marks each (3 hours each) (Not counted for merit) Merit Papers Paper-I (Essay) Paper-II to V (GS I to IV) Paper-VI & VII (Optional I & II) 250 Marks each (3 hours each) Total Written Score: 1750 Marks Steps to Download UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Admit Card Once Released 1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. 2. Click on the "e-Admit Card" link and select Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026.

3. Enter your Registration ID/Roll Number, Date of Birth, and the Captcha Code. 4. Click on "Submit" to view your admit card. 5. Check all details carefully on the admit card. 6. Download the admit card and take a clear printout for the exam day. ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification: Know His Academic And Professional Journey Here What Should You Remember While Downloading The Admit Card? Candidates should ensure they have a stable internet connection, a working printer, their Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth, and a valid email ID or mobile number handy before starting the download process. Candidates should also verify details like their name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, exam date, exam time, examination centre, photograph, signature, and important exam day guidelines carefully once the admit card is downloaded.