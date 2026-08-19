UPSC Main Exam Day Guidelines 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 from August 21 to August 30, 2026. Candidates appearing for the written examination should carefully follow the instructions mentioned on their e-Admit Card and the examination notice.

The UPSC CSE Main 2026 examination will be conducted in two sessions on most exam days. The morning session will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates should reach the examination venue well before the reporting and entry-closing time mentioned on their e-Admit Card.

ALSO READ: UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC Likely To Declare Paper 1, 2 Scorecards Soon At upessc.up.gov.in; Details Here UPSC Mains 2026: Exam Overview Particulars Details Exam Name UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026 Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains Exam Dates August 21 to August 30, 2026 Exam Mode Offline / Written Examination Type Of Questions Descriptive / Conventional Number Of Papers 9 Papers Qualifying Papers Indian Language and English Merit Papers Essay, 4 General Studies Papers, 2 Optional Papers Total Marks For Written Exam 1,750 Marks Interview/Personality Test 275 Marks Total Marks For Final Merit 2,025 Marks Exam Duration 3 hours per paper Official Website upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in UPSC Mains 2026 Exam Schedule Date Day Morning Session (9:00 AM–12:00 PM) Afternoon Session (2:30 PM–5:30 PM) 21 August 2026 Friday Paper I – Essay No Paper 22 August 2026 Saturday Paper II – General Studies I Paper III – General Studies II 23 August 2026 Sunday Paper IV – General Studies III Paper V – General Studies IV 29 August 2026 Saturday Paper A – Indian Language (Qualifying) Paper B – English (Qualifying) 30 August 2026 Sunday Paper VI – Optional Subject Paper I Paper VII – Optional Subject Paper II UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Documents And Items To Carry On Exam Day Candidates must carry a printed copy of their UPSC CSE Main 2026 e-Admit Card to every session, along with the original photo identity card mentioned on the e-Admit Card. UPSC advises against relying only on a photocopy or photograph of the ID unless specifically permitted.

A black ballpoint pen should also be carried wherever required for attendance and examination-related entries. Candidates are advised to avoid carrying unnecessary belongings to the venue. UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Items Prohibited In The Exam Hall UPSC has strict rules regarding electronic devices and communication equipment. Mobile phones, even when switched off, smart watches or digital watches, Bluetooth devices, pagers, cameras, pen drives and other storage devices, and any other communication or electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

Unauthorised notes, written material, and unnecessary valuables should also not be brought, as the Commission is not responsible for the loss of such belongings. ALSO READ: KVS, NVS Recruitment 2026 Result Out: CBSE Declares Phase 2 Recruitment Results For Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts Key Guidelines For Reaching And Writing The Exam: Candidates should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session, as late entry is not permitted after the prescribed closing time. Candidates must appear only at the centre and sub-centre allotted by UPSC, and must write only the optional subject and Indian language paper allotted to them, failing which the answer scripts may not be evaluated. While writing, candidates should read instructions carefully, use only the prescribed stationery, write legibly, avoid disclosing their identity, and refrain from damaging the answer booklet. Any unfair means or misconduct can result in disciplinary action, including penalties for cheating, impersonation, or use of prohibited devices.