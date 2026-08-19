  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. UPSC CSE Mains 2026 from August 21 to August 30.
  2. Carry e-Admit Card and original ID; no electronic devices allowed.
  3. Reach early, follow instructions, and avoid any unfair means.

UPSC Main Exam Day Guidelines 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 from August 21 to August 30, 2026. Candidates appearing for the written examination should carefully follow the instructions mentioned on their e-Admit Card and the examination notice.

The UPSC CSE Main 2026 examination will be conducted in two sessions on most exam days. The morning session will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates should reach the examination venue well before the reporting and entry-closing time mentioned on their e-Admit Card.

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UPSC Mains 2026: Exam Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Mains Exam Dates

August 21 to August 30, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline / Written Examination

Type Of Questions

Descriptive / Conventional

Number Of Papers

9 Papers

Qualifying Papers

Indian Language and English

Merit Papers

Essay, 4 General Studies Papers, 2 Optional Papers

Total Marks For Written Exam

1,750 Marks

Interview/Personality Test

275 Marks

Total Marks For Final Merit

2,025 Marks

Exam Duration

3 hours per paper

Official Website

upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Mains 2026 Exam Schedule

Date

Day

Morning Session (9:00 AM–12:00 PM)

Afternoon Session (2:30 PM–5:30 PM)

21 August 2026  

Friday

Paper I – Essay

No Paper

22 August 2026

Saturday

Paper II – General Studies I

Paper III – General Studies II

23 August 2026

Sunday

Paper IV – General Studies III

Paper V – General Studies IV

29 August 2026

Saturday

Paper A – Indian Language (Qualifying)

Paper B – English (Qualifying)

30 August 2026 

Sunday

Paper VI – Optional Subject Paper I

Paper VII – Optional Subject Paper II

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Documents And Items To Carry On Exam Day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their UPSC CSE Main 2026 e-Admit Card to every session, along with the original photo identity card mentioned on the e-Admit Card.

UPSC advises against relying only on a photocopy or photograph of the ID unless specifically permitted.

A black ballpoint pen should also be carried wherever required for attendance and examination-related entries. Candidates are advised to avoid carrying unnecessary belongings to the venue.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Items Prohibited In The Exam Hall

UPSC has strict rules regarding electronic devices and communication equipment. Mobile phones, even when switched off, smart watches or digital watches, Bluetooth devices, pagers, cameras, pen drives and other storage devices, and any other communication or electronic devices are strictly prohibited.

Unauthorised notes, written material, and unnecessary valuables should also not be brought, as the Commission is not responsible for the loss of such belongings.

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Key Guidelines For Reaching And Writing The Exam:

Candidates should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session, as late entry is not permitted after the prescribed closing time.

Candidates must appear only at the centre and sub-centre allotted by UPSC, and must write only the optional subject and Indian language paper allotted to them, failing which the answer scripts may not be evaluated.

While writing, candidates should read instructions carefully, use only the prescribed stationery, write legibly, avoid disclosing their identity, and refrain from damaging the answer booklet.

Any unfair means or misconduct can result in disciplinary action, including penalties for cheating, impersonation, or use of prohibited devices.


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