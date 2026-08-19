UPTET 2026 Result Date: There is a major update regarding the result for lakhs of candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) may release the UPTET 2026 Result in the third week of August. However, the commission has not yet announced an official date for the declaration of results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecard online on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

UPTET 2026 was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, at examination centres set up across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. More than 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, and the result will be released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

2. Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login details, such as roll number and password.

4. Click on the Submit button.

5. Your UPTET 2026 result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the scorecard and keep it safe for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the result, as it may be required during the subsequent teacher recruitment process.

Details Mentioned On UPTET Scorecard 2026

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Date of birth

Gender

Father's name

Category

Paper details (Paper 1/Paper 2)

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Qualifying marks

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.

What After UPTET 2026 Result?

Candidates who clear the UPTET exam according to the prescribed qualifying standards will receive the Teacher Eligibility Certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime. However, passing UPTET does not guarantee a direct teaching job- it is one of the eligibility criteria for teacher posts, and candidates will also need to meet other conditions specified by the commission or the concerned recruiting body.