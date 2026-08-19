- UPTET 2026 results expected in the third week of August.
- Over 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
- Scorecards for Paper 1 and 2 available at upessc.up.gov.in.
UPTET 2026 Result Date: There is a major update regarding the result for lakhs of candidates who appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) may release the UPTET 2026 Result in the third week of August. However, the commission has not yet announced an official date for the declaration of results. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecard online on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
UPTET 2026 was conducted on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, at examination centres set up across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. More than 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, and the result will be released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
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UPTET Result 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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UP Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Exam Dates
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July 2, 3 and 4, 2026
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Total Candidates Appeared
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17.7 Lakh+
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Answer Key Release Date
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July 8, 2026
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Objection Window Closed
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July 14, 2026, 11:59 PM
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Result Status
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Expected Anytime (Third Week Of August)
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Mode Of Result
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Online Only
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
Steps To Download Scorecard Once Released
1. Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.
2. Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link on the homepage.
3. Enter the required login details, such as roll number and password.
4. Click on the Submit button.
5. Your UPTET 2026 result will appear on the screen.
6. Download the scorecard and keep it safe for future reference.
Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the result, as it may be required during the subsequent teacher recruitment process.
Details Mentioned On UPTET Scorecard 2026
Candidate's name
Registration number
Roll number
Date of birth
Gender
Father's name
Category
Paper details (Paper 1/Paper 2)
Subject-wise marks obtained
Total marks obtained
Qualifying marks
Qualifying status
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.
What After UPTET 2026 Result?
Candidates who clear the UPTET exam according to the prescribed qualifying standards will receive the Teacher Eligibility Certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime. However, passing UPTET does not guarantee a direct teaching job- it is one of the eligibility criteria for teacher posts, and candidates will also need to meet other conditions specified by the commission or the concerned recruiting body.
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Successful candidates will become eligible to apply for upcoming primary and upper-primary teacher recruitment drives in Uttar Pradesh, and are advised to continue preparing for these recruitment exams even while awaiting the UPTET result, given the high level of competition in the subsequent selection process.