KVS, NVS Recruitment 2026 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the second phase of the Tier-2 recruitment examination for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and shortlisting status, as applicable to their post, by logging in to their application portal on the official website.



According to an official CBSE notification, the results for several posts have been declared on August 18, 2026, as part of the phase-wise declaration of Tier 2 recruitment results.

Important Update



Second Phase Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS declared today on 18.08.2026



Candidates can now access the result through the Link : https://t.co/Z2S0VHcrOL



Candidates are further advised to refer to verified information from official… pic.twitter.com/YURSN5yj0P — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 18, 2026 Which Posts' Results Have Been Declared? The results cover Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), including PGT (Assamese), PGT (Urdu), PGT (Bangla), PGT (Garo), PGT (Biotechnology), PGT (Manipuri), PGT (Tamil), and PGT (Telugu). Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) results have also been declared for Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Manipuri, Urdu, Bangla, Nepali, Gujarati, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tamil. Among non-teaching posts, results have been declared for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Administrative Officer, and Multi-Tasking Staff.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result PDF Download Link Below is the download link to check your KVS NVS Tier 2 result 2026. For candidates’ convenience, we have provided below the official website link to check your result directly. Before clicking on the link, be ready with your roll number and date of birth mentioned in your admit card to download your result:

Since the selection process for these posts is still underway, marksheets will be made available to candidates within 15 days of the publication of the final result, after completion of the interview process. For posts that do not include an interview, Tier-2 marks will be made available in the respective candidate login along with the result.

Preference Submission And Interview Schedule Candidates who are required to exercise a preference under the recruitment notification can submit their preference through the application portal, in accordance with the instructions displayed in their login. CBSE has advised candidates to exercise their preferences carefully within the stipulated period.

For posts involving an interview or skill test, the schedule and call letters will be made available in the respective candidate logins after the schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS or NVS, as applicable. ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headlines (August 19): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here What About Remaining Posts And EMRS Results? CBSE said the results for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will be declared in phases. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS, as well as their application login, for further updates on the recruitment process. Notably, the Tier-2 recruitment examination results for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be declared separately through the official EMRS/National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) website.