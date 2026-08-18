Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 19): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 19

1. BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 OUT: Registration For 32,388 Vacancies To Begin From September 1; Details Here

2. Jharkhand protest: Will launch second phase stir for corruption-free job examinations, says Devendra Mahto

3. SC to set up high-powered panel to probe allegations of police excesses during NEET protest

4. After 15-year wait, Railway Board finally approves merger of MRTS with Chennai Metro Rail

5. ‘False claim’, ‘Minor injury’: West Bengal Police denies brutal assault of CJP activist’s deceased father

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 19

1. Afghanistan Embassy in Delhi celebrates fifth year of Taliban regime

2. Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until U.S. meets interim deal conditions, says Ghalibaf

3. Asian allies call U.S.-South Korea security ties ‘critical’ as Trump praises Kim

4. Pakistan rejects India’s remarks over Shahzad Bhatti terror network

5. Pakistan Supreme Court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 19

1. Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian and fastest to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket

2. IND vs SL 1st Test: India set Sri Lanka daunting 372-run target for victory

3. National Sports Awards 2025 announced; Divya Deshmukh, Gayatri Gopichand, Narender among 17 named for Arjuna Awards

4. Badminton: Ayush Shetty battles world No. 1 Shi Yuqi in thrilling match

5. Rodri joins Barcelona, says ‘it’s a dream to play’ for the club