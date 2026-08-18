- BPSC TRE 4 notification released for 32,388 teacher vacancies.
- Online applications commence September 1, 2026, on bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- Application deadline is September 30, 2026, for eligible candidates.
BPSC TRE 4 Notification 20265 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4 notification under Advertisement No. 14/2026 for 32,388 teacher vacancies in Bihar. Online applications begin September 1, 2026, with the last date to apply set for September 30, 2026.
Online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for recruitment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, pursuant to Advertisement No. 14/2026.
विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026 के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु योग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 18, 2026
ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान की प्रक्रिया 01 सितंबर 2026 से शुरू होगी। शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/he42Gf3CQu
The process for online application and fee payment will commence on September 1, 2026. The deadline for fee payment is September 29, 2026, and the last date for submitting online applications is September 30, 2026. Detailed information and guidelines regarding the application process are available on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
BPSC TRE 4 NOTIFICATION 2026 OUT: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Authority
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4
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Advertisement No.
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14/2026
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Total Vacancies
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32,388
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Classes 1 to 5
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3,847 posts
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Classes 6 to 8
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8,563 posts
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Classes 9 to 10
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3,877 posts
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Classes 11 to 12
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16,101 posts
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Application & Fee Payment Begins
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September 1, 2026
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Last Date For Fee Payment
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September 29, 2026
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Last Date To Apply
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September 30, 2026
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Steps To Apply For BPSC TRE 4 2026
1. Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
2. Look for the link related to Advertisement No. 14/2026 - Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.
3. Register using the required personal and academic details.
4. Fill in the online application form carefully.
5. Upload the necessary documents, photograph, and signature.
6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes before September 29, 2026.
7. Submit the application form before the final deadline of September 30, 2026.
8. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
What Are Students Demanding?
As per reports, students have long been demanding the release of the TRE 4 notification. They had previously taken to the streets on the very day the state's education minister Mithilesh Tiwari assumed office, and had decided to resort to an indefinite hunger strike.
Student leader Dilip had earlier stated that a meeting of students preparing for various competitive examinations was held on August 13, where it was decided the strike would commence at Gardanibagh on August 18, warning that the government would face further protests if demands were not met within five days.
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