  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. BPSC TRE 4 notification released for 32,388 teacher vacancies.
  2. Online applications commence September 1, 2026, on bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  3. Application deadline is September 30, 2026, for eligible candidates.

BPSC TRE 4 Notification 20265 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4 notification under Advertisement No. 14/2026 for 32,388 teacher vacancies in Bihar. Online applications begin September 1, 2026, with the last date to apply set for September 30, 2026.

Online applications are invited from eligible Indian candidates for recruitment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of School Teachers under the Education Department, Bihar, pursuant to Advertisement No. 14/2026.


The process for online application and fee payment will commence on September 1, 2026. The deadline for fee payment is September 29, 2026, and the last date for submitting online applications is September 30, 2026. Detailed information and guidelines regarding the application process are available on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

ALSO READ: SLAT 2027 Exam Date Out; Check Registration Dates, Exam Pattern And Steps To Apply Here

BPSC TRE 4 NOTIFICATION 2026 OUT: Overview

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Authority

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4

Advertisement No.

14/2026

Total Vacancies

32,388

Classes 1 to 5

3,847 posts

Classes 6 to 8

8,563 posts

Classes 9 to 10

3,877 posts

Classes 11 to 12

16,101 posts

Application & Fee Payment Begins

September 1, 2026

Last Date For Fee Payment

September 29, 2026

Last Date To Apply

September 30, 2026

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Steps To Apply For BPSC TRE 4 2026

1. Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Look for the link related to Advertisement No. 14/2026 - Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

3. Register using the required personal and academic details.

4. Fill in the online application form carefully.

5. Upload the necessary documents, photograph, and signature.

6. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes before September 29, 2026.

7. Submit the application form before the final deadline of September 30, 2026.

8. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

What Are Students Demanding?

As per reports, students have long been demanding the release of the TRE 4 notification. They had previously taken to the streets on the very day the state's education minister Mithilesh Tiwari assumed office, and had decided to resort to an indefinite hunger strike.

Student leader Dilip had earlier stated that a meeting of students preparing for various competitive examinations was held on August 13, where it was decided the strike would commence at Gardanibagh on August 18, warning that the government would face further protests if demands were not met within five days.

ALSO READ: MPTET Notification 2026 Out: MPESB To Begin Registration For Varg 2, 3 Teachers From Aug 21; Details Notification Here

What Did The Chief Minister Say About TRE 4?

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on July 29 had announced that the Education Department has sent a requisition to BPSC for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under TRE 4. Sharing the update via his official X handle, Choudhary described the move as a "historic gift" for the youth of Bihar, saying it marks an important step towards strengthening the state's education system while creating employment opportunities for young aspirants.
BPSC tre-4-detailed-notification 2026.pdf

Also In News