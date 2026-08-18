MPTET 2026 Notification: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has released a notification for the Madhya Pradesh Secondary and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MSPSTET) for in-service teachers. This test will be conducted as per the directions of the Supreme Court on TET qualification for teachers working at the primary and secondary levels.

The online application process for the same will begin on 21 August 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is 4 September 2026. The MPTET Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 October 2026. ALSO READ: SSC CHSL Result 2026 Out: Commission Releases Roll Number-Wise FRTA Merit List PDF At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here MPSTET 2026: Overview Particulars Details Exam Name Primary and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Examination 2026 Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, Bhopal Eligible Candidates In-Service Teachers Only Application Mode Online Application Start Date 21 August 2026 Last Date To Apply 4 September 2026 Correction Window 21 August to 9 September 2026 Exam Date 12 October 2026 Exam Duration 2 Hours 30 Minutes Maximum Marks 150 per paper Legal Basis Supreme Court order dated 01.09.2025, Civil Appeal Nos. 1385/2025, 1386/2025 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MPSTET Eligibility 2026 This exam is open only to in-service (currently employed) teachers; it is not a recruitment exam and is not open to fresh candidates seeking a new government teaching job. For the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test, teachers working at the primary level in government or non-government schools, including Assistant Teacher, Primary Teacher, Contract School Teacher Grade 3, and Laboratory Assistant categories, who have not passed the prescribed eligibility exam can apply.

For the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, teachers working at the secondary level, including Shikshak, Madhyamik Shikshak, and Contract School Teacher Grade 2, who have not cleared TET can apply. Candidates must currently be serving in the post for which they are appearing, and the result will not be valid for future direct recruitment to government teacher posts. MPSTET 2026 Exam Pattern: Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Part Subject No. of Questions Marks i Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 ii Language-1 30 30 iii Language-2 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 v Environmental Study 30 30 Total 150 150 Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test Part A (Compulsory) Subject No. of Questions Marks Language-1 (Hindi/Sanskrit) 8 8 Language-2 (General English) 5 5 General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Reasoning & Numerical Ability 7 7 Pedagogy 10 10 Total Part A 30 30 Part B (Choose One Subject) S. No. Subject No. of Questions Marks 1 Hindi Language 120 120 2 English Language 120 120 3 Sanskrit Language 120 120 4 Urdu Language 120 120 5 Mathematics 120 120 6 Science 120 120 7 Social Science 120 120 Note: Both tests are conducted as a single online, objective-type (MCQ) paper of 150 marks total, with a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes and no negative marking. ALSO READ: MPSTET 2026 Qualifying Marks The category-wise minimum qualifying marks are 50% (75 marks) for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/EWS candidates, and 60% (90 marks) for other (Unreserved) candidates. Candidates must meet these percentages to be declared successful in the eligibility test.

How To Apply For MPSTET 2026? Visit the official website of the board, esb.mp.gov.in. Go to the registration link and click on 'Primary and Secondary Teacher Eligibility Exam 2026'. Enter the required registration details and log in to the application portal. Select the exam, Primary or Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, as applicable. Fill in all required information. Upload the photograph, signature, and handwriting sample in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee. Take a printout of the form. The application fee is Rs 1,000 per paper for all candidates, plus the applicable MP Online portal fee. ALSO READ: CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Application Process Why Does This Exam Matter For In-Service Teachers? As per the Supreme Court's order, in-service teachers recruited before the RTE Act with more than 5 years of service remaining must qualify the TET by 31st August 2028 to continue in service.

Those with less than 5 years of service left may continue without qualifying TET but cannot be considered for promotion without it. Importantly, this eligibility result will not be valid for future direct recruitment to government teacher posts; it applies only to the continued service eligibility of existing in-service teachers. MP ESB TET 2026 Important Links Apply Online: Click here Official Notification PDF: Click here Official Website: Click here

