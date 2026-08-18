  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 declared on August 17.
  2. 3,515 candidates provisionally selected for next stage.
  3. Sliding process for selected candidates from September 1-3.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2025-26 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 on 17th August 2026 at its official website ssc.gov.in. A total of 3,515 candidates have been provisionally selected for the next stage, identification verification. The result is uploaded in PDF format that includes cut-off marks department-wise and roll number-wise.

This Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment exam was held to fill 3,522 vacancies for posts like LDC, JSA, and DEO. The SSC CHSL sliding process will be held from 1st to 3rd September 2026, and aspirants who fail to appear will not be considered for the final result.

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SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026: Overview

Particular

Details

Exam Name

SSC CHSL 2025-26

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Posts

LDC, JSA, DEO

Vacancies

3,522

Tier 2 Exam Date

10 April

Result Declaration Date

17th August 2026

Total Candidates Recommended

3,515

Mode Of Result

Online (PDF)

Selection Process

Tier 1 + Tier 2

Official Website

www.ssc.gov.in

Category-Wise Candidates Recommended

Category

Vacancies

Candidates Recommended

EWS

337

337

SC

490

487

ST

252

251

OBC

768

766

UR

1,675

1,674

ESM

301

300

OH

35

35

HH

43

42

VH

39

39

PwD-Others 

37

37

Total

3,522

3,515

The roll number PDF lists 3,507 provisionally shortlisted candidates for posts such as DEO, LDC, JSA, and JHAA, with the results of about 8 candidates currently withheld.

Steps To Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026

Candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 by following the steps given below. The process is fully online and does not require login details.

  1. Visit the SSC official website www.ssc.gov.in or click on the link given above.

  2. Click on the “Result” tab under Quick Links

  3. Select the CHSL section.

  4. Click on the “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II)” link

  5. Open and download the Result PDF file

  6. Use Ctrl + F to find your roll number or name

Direct Link: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: Click Here to Download

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Cut-Off 2025-26

For SSC CHSLE 2025, the Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) cut-off is 13.5 marks out of 45 for General candidates, 11.25 marks for OBC and EWS candidates, and 9 marks for SC, ST, ESM, OH, HH, VH, and PwD-Others candidates.

In the typing test, UR candidates can make up to 7 per cent errors while other categories can make up to 10 per cent errors. For the DEO Grade A Skill Test, the permitted error limit is 7 per cent for all categories except ESM candidates, who can make up to 5 per cent errors.

SSCCHSLResult2026out.pdf

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