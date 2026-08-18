SSC CHSL Final Result 2025-26 Out: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 on 17th August 2026 at its official website ssc.gov.in. A total of 3,515 candidates have been provisionally selected for the next stage, identification verification. The result is uploaded in PDF format that includes cut-off marks department-wise and roll number-wise.

This Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment exam was held to fill 3,522 vacancies for posts like LDC, JSA, and DEO. The SSC CHSL sliding process will be held from 1st to 3rd September 2026, and aspirants who fail to appear will not be considered for the final result.

ALSO READ: CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Check Eligibility, Important Dates And Application Process SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026: Overview Particular Details Exam Name SSC CHSL 2025-26 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts LDC, JSA, DEO Vacancies 3,522 Tier 2 Exam Date 10 April Result Declaration Date 17th August 2026 Total Candidates Recommended 3,515 Mode Of Result Online (PDF) Selection Process Tier 1 + Tier 2 Official Website www.ssc.gov.in Category-Wise Candidates Recommended Category Vacancies Candidates Recommended EWS 337 337 SC 490 487 ST 252 251 OBC 768 766 UR 1,675 1,674 ESM 301 300 OH 35 35 HH 43 42 VH 39 39 PwD-Others 37 37 Total 3,522 3,515 The roll number PDF lists 3,507 provisionally shortlisted candidates for posts such as DEO, LDC, JSA, and JHAA, with the results of about 8 candidates currently withheld. Steps To Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 Candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 by following the steps given below. The process is fully online and does not require login details.

Visit the SSC official website www.ssc.gov.in or click on the link given above. Click on the “Result” tab under Quick Links Select the CHSL section. Click on the “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II)” link Open and download the Result PDF file Use Ctrl + F to find your roll number or name Direct Link: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2026 Out: Click Here to Download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Cut-Off 2025-26 For SSC CHSLE 2025, the Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) cut-off is 13.5 marks out of 45 for General candidates, 11.25 marks for OBC and EWS candidates, and 9 marks for SC, ST, ESM, OH, HH, VH, and PwD-Others candidates.

In the typing test, UR candidates can make up to 7 per cent errors while other categories can make up to 10 per cent errors. For the DEO Grade A Skill Test, the permitted error limit is 7 per cent for all categories except ESM candidates, who can make up to 5 per cent errors. SSCCHSLResult2026out.pdf