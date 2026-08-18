- CSIR Senior Research Fellowship 2026 applications open for eligible researchers.
- Requires two years of research experience, a published paper, STEM qualification.
- Apply by September 17, 2026, via the official CSIR HRDG website.
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has invited applications for its Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) programme for eligible researchers in science, engineering, and medicine.
According to the information shared by CSIR, the fellowship is meant for researchers who have at least two years of research experience and at least one research paper published in a refereed journal. Applicants must also hold a qualification in a STEM field, including Science, Engineering, or Medicine.
CSIR SRF 2026: Who Can Apply?
Researchers who meet the required academic and research conditions can apply for the fellowship. The eligibility information also mentions an age limit of below 32 years, with relaxation available as per the applicable rules.
Candidates should check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.
CSIR Senior Research Fellowship: Important Dates
Interested candidates must complete the application process by September 17, 2026. The fellowship opportunity is aimed at supporting researchers who already have research experience and want to continue working in their respective fields.
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Where To Check More Details?
Candidates are advised to check the official CSIR Human Resource Development Group website for the detailed notification, eligibility conditions, and application procedure before applying.
About Senior Research Fellowship (SRF-Direct):
The EMR Division under CSIR’s HRD Group offers research fellowships and associateships to promising young researchers for training under expert supervision in the fields of science, technology, and medical science at university departments, institutes of national importance, national laboratories, and CSIR institutions. These fellowships may be pursued at universities, IITs, post-graduate colleges, and recognized government or private R&D institutions; however, CSIR reserves the right to determine the most appropriate location.
Only bona fide Indian citizens residing in India are eligible, as the program aims to develop national S&T human resources. The award is for a fixed tenure and does not guarantee employment with CSIR; CSIR retains full authority regarding its grant or termination.
The initial tenure of the SRF-Direct is two years, which may be extended to a third year based on progress reports and the recommendation of an expert committee. The combined tenure of JRF and SRF-Direct from all sources cannot exceed five years, and the fellowship terminates upon the PhD viva-voce (oral examination), resignation, or completion of the tenure, whichever occurs first.