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Researchers who meet the required academic and research conditions can apply for the fellowship. The eligibility information also mentions an age limit of below 32 years, with relaxation available as per the applicable rules.

Candidates should check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

CSIR Senior Research Fellowship: Important Dates

Interested candidates must complete the application process by September 17, 2026. The fellowship opportunity is aimed at supporting researchers who already have research experience and want to continue working in their respective fields.

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Where To Check More Details?

Candidates are advised to check the official CSIR Human Resource Development Group website for the detailed notification, eligibility conditions, and application procedure before applying.

About Senior Research Fellowship (SRF-Direct):

The EMR Division under CSIR’s HRD Group offers research fellowships and associateships to promising young researchers for training under expert supervision in the fields of science, technology, and medical science at university departments, institutes of national importance, national laboratories, and CSIR institutions. These fellowships may be pursued at universities, IITs, post-graduate colleges, and recognized government or private R&D institutions; however, CSIR reserves the right to determine the most appropriate location.