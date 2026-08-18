Jharkhand Exam Cancellation: The JSSC-CGL examination has been surrounded by controversy since 2023, including allegations of a paper leak, technical problems, cancellations, and repeated re-examinations. The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced on Monday, August 17, 2026, that the JSSC-CGL exam and its results would be cancelled.

The JSSC-CGL exam was originally scheduled for October 18 and 28, 2023. During the examination, candidates reported technical issues, and allegations of a paper leak also surfaced. The third shift of the October 28 exam was cancelled on the same day, and it was later decided that the cancelled examination would be held again.

ALSO READ: AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Application Window To Open From Aug 19; Eligibility And Steps To Apply Here Timeline Of The JSSC-CGL Controversy Date Event October 18 & 28, 2023 JSSC-CGL exam originally conducted; technical issues and paper leak allegations surface; third shift of October 28 exam cancelled December 16-17, 2023 Exam re-conducted, then postponed again due to issues related to the question paper January 28, 2024 Exam held again; third shift cancelled after a paper leak issue comes to light during scrutiny; shift rescheduled February 4, 2024 Re-examination finally held; questions continue to be raised about the exam's conduct December 30, 2025 Selected candidates appointed across posts including Block Development Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Police Sub Inspector, Block Welfare Officer, Block Supply Officer, and Sub-Inspector-cum-Catering August 17, 2026 Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announces cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and its results Vacancy Details: Who Was Selected Post General ST SC EBC BC Block Development Officer 343 237 271 43 83 Junior Secretariat Assistant 105 88 31 3 18 Officer 66 49 19 28 18 Police Sub-Inspector 0 0 0 1 0 Block Welfare Officer 77 49 19 15 12 Block Supply Officer 66 47 24 19 17 Sub-Inspector-cum-Catering 72 46 19 11 17 Total candidates expected to be affected: 1,975 Which Other Exams Have Been Cancelled? Along with JSSC-CGL, the Jharkhand government also decided to cancel several examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other departments through the TDPL agency.

These include the JPSC 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination, Combined Civil Services Backlog Examination 2023, Combined Civil Services Backlog Examination 2025, Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET), Forest Range Officer Recruitment Examination, and Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Examination. ALSO READ: Odisha School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools Closed In THIS District On August 18 Amid Flooding And Heavy Rain Impact On Already-Appointed Candidates: The government has stated that the decision will apply even in cases where examination results have already been declared, or appointments have already been made. This means that candidates who have already been appointed through these recruitment processes could also be affected by the government's decision, prompting protests from students who had cleared the JSSC-CGL examination following CM Hemant Soren's cancellation order. The state government has also ordered a CID probe into irregularities linked to these examinations since 2014.