- Jharkhand government cancels JSSC-CGL exam and results.
- Decision puts 1,975 already appointed candidates at risk.
- CID probe ordered into exam irregularities since 2014.
Jharkhand Exam Cancellation: The JSSC-CGL examination has been surrounded by controversy since 2023, including allegations of a paper leak, technical problems, cancellations, and repeated re-examinations. The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced on Monday, August 17, 2026, that the JSSC-CGL exam and its results would be cancelled.
The JSSC-CGL exam was originally scheduled for October 18 and 28, 2023. During the examination, candidates reported technical issues, and allegations of a paper leak also surfaced. The third shift of the October 28 exam was cancelled on the same day, and it was later decided that the cancelled examination would be held again.
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Timeline Of The JSSC-CGL Controversy
|
Date
|
Event
|October 18 & 28, 2023
|JSSC-CGL exam originally conducted; technical issues and paper leak allegations surface; third shift of October 28 exam cancelled
|December 16-17, 2023
|Exam re-conducted, then postponed again due to issues related to the question paper
|January 28, 2024
|Exam held again; third shift cancelled after a paper leak issue comes to light during scrutiny; shift rescheduled
|February 4, 2024
|Re-examination finally held; questions continue to be raised about the exam's conduct
|December 30, 2025
|Selected candidates appointed across posts including Block Development Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Police Sub Inspector, Block Welfare Officer, Block Supply Officer, and Sub-Inspector-cum-Catering
|August 17, 2026
|Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announces cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and its results
Vacancy Details: Who Was Selected
|
Post
|
General
|
ST
|
SC
|
EBC
|
BC
|
Block Development Officer
|
343
|
237
|
271
|
43
|
83
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
105
|
88
|
31
|
3
|
18
|
Officer
|
66
|
49
|
19
|
28
|
18
|
Police Sub-Inspector
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Block Welfare Officer
|
77
|
49
|
19
|
15
|
12
|
Block Supply Officer
|
66
|
47
|
24
|
19
|
17
|
Sub-Inspector-cum-Catering
|
72
|
46
|
19
|
11
|
17
Total candidates expected to be affected: 1,975
Which Other Exams Have Been Cancelled?
Along with JSSC-CGL, the Jharkhand government also decided to cancel several examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other departments through the TDPL agency.
These include the JPSC 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination, Combined Civil Services Backlog Examination 2023, Combined Civil Services Backlog Examination 2025, Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET), Forest Range Officer Recruitment Examination, and Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Examination.
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Impact On Already-Appointed Candidates:
The government has stated that the decision will apply even in cases where examination results have already been declared, or appointments have already been made.
This means that candidates who have already been appointed through these recruitment processes could also be affected by the government's decision, prompting protests from students who had cleared the JSSC-CGL examination following CM Hemant Soren's cancellation order. The state government has also ordered a CID probe into irregularities linked to these examinations since 2014.