Odisha School Holiday On August 18: The District Education Office, Jajpur, has ordered the suspension of classes in all government, government-aided and private schools across the district on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The decision has been taken in view of flooding and waterlogging reported in some blocks, along with the possibility of further heavy rainfall.

The order applies to elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and OMAVs. Students will not attend classes on August 18 under the district administration's directive. ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headlines (August 18): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Schools To Remain Open For Emergency Support Although classes will remain suspended, school buildings will remain open and available for rescue and rehabilitation activities whenever required. The directive has been issued by the District Education Officer, Jajpur, on behalf of the Collector and District Magistrate.

The education authorities have circulated the order to Block Education Officers and heads of educational institutions across the district for necessary action and strict compliance. Decision Taken Amid Flooding And Heavy Rain Forecast The school closure comes as parts of Jajpur are facing flooding and waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Authorities are also expecting further rainfall, prompting precautionary measures to protect students and ensure their safety.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Tomorrow: All Schools Remain Closed In THIS District On August 18 Amid Heavy Rains The order has also been shared with senior officials of Odisha's School and Mass Education Department, including the directors of elementary, secondary and higher secondary education, for information and necessary action. Odisha School Holiday: Advice For Parents Parents should keep children indoors during periods of heavy rain, avoid waterlogged roads and monitor official weather and school advisories. They should also ensure children have access to online study material, if provided by their schools.