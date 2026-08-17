- Rahul Gandhi's political issues and the Jharkhand protest are discussed.
- International news covers diplomacy, celebrity death, and global conflicts.
- Sports updates include cricket, football, and Ronaldo's retirement hint.
Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 18): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.
The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.
ALSO READ: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Cracks Down On NTA, Orders Exam System Overhaul
School Assembly National News Headlines For August 18
1. Jharkhand protest: Rahul Gandhi urges Hemant Soren to meet protesting students and resolve their issue
2. Supreme Court halts HC proceedings against Rahul Gandhi in disproportionate assets case
3. Over 200 operatives of ISI-backed terrorist group arrested ahead of Independence Day: HM Amit Shah
4. Cauvery Dispute: SC Asks Karnataka To Comply With CWMA Orders On Water Release To Tamil Nadu
5. 'Dimagi Naxal Party' Crops Up On Instagram After PM Modi's I-Day Remarks; Amasses Over 2 Lakh Followers In 2 Days