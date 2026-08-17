Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 18): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 18

1. Jharkhand protest: Rahul Gandhi urges Hemant Soren to meet protesting students and resolve their issue

2. Supreme Court halts HC proceedings against Rahul Gandhi in disproportionate assets case

3. Over 200 operatives of ISI-backed terrorist group arrested ahead of Independence Day: HM Amit Shah

4. Cauvery Dispute: SC Asks Karnataka To Comply With CWMA Orders On Water Release To Tamil Nadu

5. 'Dimagi Naxal Party' Crops Up On Instagram After PM Modi's I-Day Remarks; Amasses Over 2 Lakh Followers In 2 Days

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 18

1. Issues can be sorted through talks: Envoy hopeful of Bangladesh PM's ‘much sooner’ visit to India





2. Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ actress, dies at 36, U.S. media reports

3. Kushner has rare meeting with Hamas chief on Gaza road map; to meet Netanyahu next





4. Trump orders Pentagon to scale back joint exercises with South Korea





5. Strikes kill 19 in Russia and Ukraine



