Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is likely to announce the UPTET 2026 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores on the official website once the result is released.

However, the commission has not announced the exact result date yet. The result was earlier expected by the end of July, but no official announcement has been made so far.

The UPTET 2026 exam was held from July 2 to 4 at centres across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with more than 17.7 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

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How To Check UPTET Scores 2026?

Using the following steps, candidates can check their UPTET marks online via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the UPESSC’s official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your UPTET application number and password.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference.

UPTET 2026 Certificate Eligibility

Candidates who qualify the UPTET 2026 will be awarded an eligibility certificate. This certificate allows them to apply for various teaching recruitments across the state. The validity of the certificate is for life. Candidates need not appear for the examination again.