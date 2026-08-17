The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially declared the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 on August 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 Objective + Descriptive Mains examination held from March 27 to March 31, 2026, can access their scorecard and qualifying status via the official recruitment portals. This mega recruitment drive aims to fill 15,762 vacancies, comprising 9,921 posts for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and 5,841 posts for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), across various teaching and non-teaching positions.

The results are being declared in a phased manner. In the initial phase, Tier II results along with the final answer key have been made available for posts including PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I. Results for remaining posts like Assistant Commissioner, Principal, PRT, and other subject teachers will be released sequentially. Shortlisted candidates will now move on to the next stages of the selection process, which include the Skill Test/Interview and Document Verification.

Click on the “Tier 2 Result 2026” / "Shortlisting Status" link on the homepage.

Visit the official portal at kvsangathan.nic.in or navodaya.gov.in.

Enter your Roll Number / Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the credentials to open your scorecard on the screen.

Verify your qualifying status and download the PDF for future reference.

Expected Post-Wise Cut-Off Marks Overview

PGT (Out of 150): General/UR: 107–113 | OBC: 102–107 | EWS: 103–108 | SC: 93–98 | ST: 86–91

TGT (Out of 150): General/UR: 91–97 | OBC: 85–90 | EWS: 83–88 | SC: 73–78 | ST: 67–71

PRT (Out of 180): General/UR: 132–138 | OBC: 125–130 | EWS: 125–128 | SC: 115–120 | ST: 105–112

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result PDF Download Link Below is the download link to check your KVS NVS Tier 2 result 2026. For candidates’ convenience, we have provided below the official website link to check your result directly. Before clicking on the link, be ready with your roll number and date of birth mentioned in your admit card to download your result:

Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates

Candidates who qualify for Tier 2 must prepare for the final phases. Based on post requirements, candidates will be called for a Personal Interview or Skill Test. Additionally, mandatory Document Verification (DV) will take place where original certificates must be produced. The final merit list will be published based on combined marks from all selection stages.