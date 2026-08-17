  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. CBSE declared KVS NVS Tier 2 Result on August 17, 2026.
  2. Results released for 15,762 teaching and non-teaching vacancies.
  3. Check scorecards for PGT/TGT Computer Science, Finance Officer.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially declared the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 on August 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 Objective + Descriptive Mains examination held from March 27 to March 31, 2026, can access their scorecard and qualifying status via the official recruitment portals. This mega recruitment drive aims to fill 15,762 vacancies, comprising 9,921 posts for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and 5,841 posts for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), across various teaching and non-teaching positions.

The results are being declared in a phased manner. In the initial phase, Tier II results along with the final answer key have been made available for posts including PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade-I. Results for remaining posts like Assistant Commissioner, Principal, PRT, and other subject teachers will be released sequentially. Shortlisted candidates will now move on to the next stages of the selection process, which include the Skill Test/Interview and Document Verification.

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KVS NVS Tier 2 Recruitment: Overview

Conducting Body: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of KVS & NVS

Exam Held On: March 27 to March 31, 2026

Total Vacancies: 15,762 Posts (KVS: 9,921 | NVS: 5,841)

Declaration Date: August 17, 2026

Official Portals:kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in

Phase-Wise Status of Post-Wise Results

Post / Cadre

Result Release Status

PGT & TGT (Computer Science)

Released

Finance Officer & Stenographer Grade-I

Released

Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal

To Be Released in Phases

PGT & TGT (Other Subjects), PRT, Librarian

To Be Released in Phases

EMRS Posts (Principal, PGT, TGT, Non-Teaching)

To Be Declared Separately

Steps to Check KVS NVS Tier 2 Result Online

  • Visit the official portal at kvsangathan.nic.in or navodaya.gov.in.

  • Click on the “Tier 2 Result 2026” / "Shortlisting Status" link on the homepage.

  • Enter your Roll Number / Registration Number and Date of Birth.

  • Submit the credentials to open your scorecard on the screen.

  • Verify your qualifying status and download the PDF for future reference.

    • Expected Post-Wise Cut-Off Marks Overview

    PGT (Out of 150): General/UR: 107–113 | OBC: 102–107 | EWS: 103–108 | SC: 93–98 | ST: 86–91

    TGT (Out of 150): General/UR: 91–97 | OBC: 85–90 | EWS: 83–88 | SC: 73–78 | ST: 67–71

    PRT (Out of 180): General/UR: 132–138 | OBC: 125–130 | EWS: 125–128 | SC: 115–120 | ST: 105–112

    KVS NVS Tier 2 Result PDF Download Link

    Below is the download link to check your KVS NVS Tier 2 result 2026. For candidates’ convenience, we have provided below the official website link to check your result directly. Before clicking on the link, be ready with your roll number and date of birth mentioned in your admit card to download your result:

    S. No.

    Recruitment

    Post

    Status

    1

    KVS/NVS

    PGT (Computer Science)

    Download Link

    2

    KVS/NVS

    TGT (Computer Science)

    Download Link

    3

    KVS/NVS

    Finance Officer

    Download Link

    4

    KVS/NVS

    Stenographer Grade-I

    Download Link
     

    Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates

    Candidates who qualify for Tier 2 must prepare for the final phases. Based on post requirements, candidates will be called for a Personal Interview or Skill Test. Additionally, mandatory Document Verification (DV) will take place where original certificates must be produced. The final merit list will be published based on combined marks from all selection stages.


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