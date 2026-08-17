The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially declared the results for the 2026 UP Board Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) compartment/improvement examinations. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now view and download their revised scorecards via the board's official web portal.

To access the results online, candidates must log in using the roll number, school code, and date of birth mentioned on their admit cards. The examination authority has activated separate server links for both the High School and Intermediate streams to ensure smooth navigation and a hassle-free scorecard download process.

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3. Enter your Roll Number and School Code in the dedicated login fields. 4. Click on the View Result / Submit button. 5. Your updated mark sheet will display on the screen; review the scores and save a PDF copy for future reference. ALSO READ: Karnataka PGCET Results 2026: KEA To Announce MBA, MCA And MTech Scorecards Shortly; Details Here UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Direct Links UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result at upsmp.edu.in; Improvement Scorecard Direct link here UP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Link UP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Link Details Mentioned on the Scorecard Students must carefully inspect their downloaded provisional mark sheet for the following credentials: -Candidate's Full Name & Father's Name -Roll Number & Registration Number -School Code & District Name -Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical) -Revised Aggregate Marks & Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)