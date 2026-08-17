Karnataka PGCET MBA Result 2026 Direct Link: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the Karnataka PGCET 2026 results shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test for MBA, MCA, and MTech programs are awaiting their scorecards, as more than 60 days have elapsed since the completion of the examinations.

Despite ongoing social media rumors suggesting exam cancellation due to delays, KEA has not issued any such notification. The results will be published digitally, and candidates must access their individual rank cards online, as hard copies will not be dispatched by post.

ALSO READ: 16-Year-Old Dubai Teen Lakshmanan Meyyappan Sets Guinness Record As Becomes World's Youngest Chartered Certified Accountant Karnataka PGCET 2026 Examination & Result Summary Event / Parameter Details Exam Conducting Body Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Course Coverages MBA, MCA, MTech / ME MTech Exam Date May 23, 2026 MBA / MCA Exam Date June 14, 2026 Result Status Expected Shortly (Awaited) Official Portal cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026 Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2026 Once the examination authority activates the score link on the official portal, candidates can obtain their provisional mark cards by following these steps: 1. Visit the dedicated PGCET portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026.

2. Click on the active link titled PGCET 2026 Result / Scorecard Download. 3. Input your assigned PGCET registration number and date of birth in the login fields. 4. Complete the security captcha verification and click Submit. 5. Save the displayed scorecard as a PDF and take multiple printouts for future document verification rounds. Key Details Printed on the PGCET Scorecard Candidates should thoroughly inspect the details listed on their downloaded scorecards. The document reflects: -Candidate's Full Name and PGCET Roll Number -Category / Candidate Type -Sectional Marks and Overall Percentile -State Rank / Merit Position -Selected Post-Graduate Program Stream ALSO READ: Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 874 Posts; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process And Direct Link Here Has the Karnataka PGCET 2026 been cancelled? A Reddit user posted that the KEA PGCET 2026 has been cancelled; when asked about the source of this information, they replied that it was "inside information." The KEA has not confirmed any such cancellation. These rumors are circulating because the declaration of the exam results has been delayed beyond the expected timeframe.

Many candidates are planning to stage a protest outside the KEA office on August 17, as past trends suggest the PGCET results should have been declared by July. The candidates are not demanding the immediate release of results; they simply want a notification specifying the date for the PGCET result announcement.

Post-Result Procedure and Helpdesk Verification The downloaded PGCET scorecard serves as a mandatory credential during centralised counseling and seat allocation. If candidates observe any discrepancies regarding personal details, category reservation, or overall score calculations, they must report the issue directly to the KEA helpdesk prior to the commencement of the option entry process.