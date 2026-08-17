Lakshmanan Meyyappan has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a Guinness World Record at just 16 years and 141 days old. While most teenagers are navigating high school, Meyyappan completed the prestigious ACCA qualification in Dubai, establishing himself as a standout talent in global finance.

Introduced to foundational concepts by his mother, who is also ACCA qualified, Meyyappan began formal preparation at age 15. His structured approach enabled him to master complex accounting principles far ahead of typical educational timelines.

His passion for accounting was sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic following his Class 10 exams. Guided initially by his mother, he turned lockdown downtime into an intensive learning period, passing all required professional finance papers in approximately one year.

Expanding Beyond ACCA:

Not stopping at his initial record, Meyyappan pursued the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and enrolled in an MSc in Finance. His continuous study demonstrates an appetite for mastering diverse facets of financial markets.

Professional Role in Dubai :

Currently based in Dubai, Meyyappan serves as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial. In this role, he contributes to real-world market analysis, investment strategies, and strategic decision-making processes.

Pursuits Outside Finance:

Beyond financial models and market analysis, Meyyappan explores technical creativity by designing and assembling custom watches during his leisure time, balancing rigorous analytical work with a hands-on craft.

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A Mindset Driven by Curiosity:

Emphasizing that his journey was never a race, Meyyappan attributes his success to genuine curiosity rather than speed. His story illustrates how alternative, self-driven learning paths can open early professional opportunities.