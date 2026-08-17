NTA Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for three UGC-NET 2026 subjects after a committee identified multiple errors in the question papers conducted between June 22 and June 30. The affected subjects are English, Commerce and Sociology.

According to NTA, the committee examined complaints received from candidates and found factual, typographical and translation errors, along with grammatical mistakes and repeated questions. The agency said the re-examination was recommended to ensure a fair and error-free examination for candidates.

📢 UGC-NET June 2026 | Important Notice



NTA had received several complaints about multiple errors in the papers of English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors and as per the recommendation of the committee, NTA will… pic.twitter.com/oejnlRSe0c — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026 ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headlines (August 17): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam Schedule The NTA has announced the following schedule for the three affected subjects:

English: September 9, 9 AM to 12 PM Commerce: September 9, 3 PM to 6 PM Sociology: September 10, 9 AM to 12 PM Details regarding examination cities, centres and admit cards will be notified separately on the official NTA website. NTA has also clarified that candidates appearing for the re-examination will not have to pay any additional examination fee. Why Is UGC NET Re-Exam Being Conducted? The decision follows complaints regarding several issues in the three question papers. NTA's committee found misspelt names of prominent scholars, incorrect or unclear book titles, errors in question wording, grammatical mistakes, punctuation errors and non-standard terms.

The committee also identified a significant number of questions that had reportedly been repeated from previous examinations. Based on these findings, it recommended conducting the three examinations again. Candidates had raised concerns about these issues after the June examination, with some alleging substantial repetition of questions in the English paper and other discrepancies in the affected subjects. UGC NET 2026: Exam Pattern The UGC-NET examination consists of two papers. Paper I contains 50 questions covering areas such as teaching aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness. Paper II consists of 100 subject-specific multiple-choice questions. The examination determines candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes. Candidates appearing for the re-examination should prepare according to the prescribed syllabus and keep checking official notifications for updated examination-centre and admit-card information. ALSO READ: Odisha School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools To Remain Closed In THESE Districts On August 17 Amid Heavy Rain And IMD Alert UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Meanwhile, NTA has released provisional answer keys for 84 of the 87 subjects conducted during the June 2026 examination cycle. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys until August 18, 2026. The answer-key challenge process is separate from the re-examination announced for English, Commerce and Sociology. Candidates should regularly check the official NTA website for further updates regarding the re-examination, admit cards, examination centres and final answer keys.