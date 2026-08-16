Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 17): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 17

1. Two injured after Air India Express passenger’s gun goes off at Varanasi airport

2. Bankim Chandra's descendant seeks Sonia Gandhi's apology over 'Vande Mataram' row

3. ONGC gets U.S. licence to resume full Venezuela operations, eyes operatorship

4. Rahul Gandhi’s disproportionate assets case: Supreme Court to hear plea against HC on August 17

5. Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Alwar, students detained before proposed protest

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 17

1. Thousands evacuate after Indonesia earthquake kills 51, cuts roads

2. West Asia war: Iran demands release of downed pilots as Qatar denies holding them

3. At least 12 killed, 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

4. Morocco arrests 111 migrants headed for Spain’s Ceuta in security crackdown

5. Hamas chief heads to Cairo for talks ahead of Kushner visit

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 17

1. Bangladesh claim first test win in Australia as Green ton in vain

2. Padikkal’s maiden Test century puts India in control on the opening day

3. British Indian Amit Bhatia-led consortium agrees to acquire minority stake in Liverpool F.C.

4. India’s home-court intensity the talking point at the Worlds

5. IND vs SL Test Day 1 | Padikkal’s maiden century takes India to 288/2