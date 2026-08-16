Odisha School Holiday On Monday: Several districts in Odisha have announced the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on Monday, August 17, 2026, amid heavy rainfall and concerns over flooding. The precautionary decision has been taken by district administrations to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Schools in Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and parts of Bhadrak will remain closed, with district authorities issuing separate orders based on local weather and ground conditions. In Mayurbhanj, the holiday applies to Classes 1 to 12, while closures have also been announced for Anganwadi centres in affected areas.

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Kendujhar School Holiday On August 17

All government and private schools and Anganwadi centres in Kendujhar district will remain closed on August 17 in view of heavy rainfall and flood-related concerns.

The District Collector has announced the closure as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff amid adverse weather conditions.

The administration has also postponed the grievance hearing scheduled to be held in the Yoda block due to the prevailing weather situation.

Mayurbhanj Schools Closed Tomorrow

The Mayurbhanj District Collector has announced a holiday for schools on August 17 due to the ongoing rainy conditions.

The closure applies to Classes 1 to 12. Students, parents and school authorities have been advised to follow the district administration's instructions and monitor further updates regarding the weather situation.

The decision has been taken as a safety measure amid continuing rainfall in the district.

Bhadrak School Holiday: 271 Schools Closed

In Bhadrak district, 271 schools have been declared closed on August 17 as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall.

The closure affects schools in several areas, including parts of Dharmangar, Bhandaripokhari and Tihidi. Schools in Chandabali and Basudevpur blocks will also remain closed in the affected areas.

Parents should check the specific district-level order to confirm whether their child's school falls within the areas covered by the closure.

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Odisha Rain: What Parents Should Know

Parents should avoid sending children to school in areas where closure orders have been issued. They should regularly check official district administration and school communications for updates, particularly if rainfall, waterlogging or flooding worsens. Children should avoid flooded roads, rivers and waterlogged areas and remain indoors when conditions are unsafe.