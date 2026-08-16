The merit list contains candidates' Odisha state ranks, NEET All India Ranks (AIR) and categories. Candidates can use the list and seat matrix while selecting preferred colleges and courses. Round 1 choice filling and locking will continue until August 17, 2026.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the final NEET UG 2026 state merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. The list includes 6,217 candidates eligible for Odisha's 85% state quota counselling.

Click here: OJEE NEET UG Merit List 2026

OJEE NEET UG 2026 Merit List: Key Details

The final merit list has been released for candidates participating in the Odisha NEET UG 2026 state quota counselling process.

Candidates can check their state rank, NEET AIR and category details in the merit list. The merit list will be used during the counselling and seat allocation process for MBBS and BDS admissions.

Candidates should carefully compare their rank and category with the available seats before submitting their college and course preferences.

Odisha NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix

OJEE has released the seat matrix for Round 1 counselling. A total of 2,009 MBBS and BDS seats are available across government and private institutions.

The seat distribution is as follows:

Government MBBS without EWS: 1,147 seats

Government MBBS with EWS: 425 seats

Private MBBS: 298 seats

Government BDS: 54 seats

Private BDS: 85 seats

Total: 2,009 seats

The availability of seats may vary according to the college, course and candidate category. Candidates should check the seat matrix before finalising their preferences.

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OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates participating in the Odisha NEET UG counselling process should keep the following dates in mind:

Provisional state merit list: August 13, 2026

Objections/grievances deadline: August 14, 2026, 11:30 AM

Final state merit list: August 14, 2026, 5 PM

Choice filling and locking: August 14, 2026, 8:30 PM to August 17, 2026, 11:59 PM

Round 1 provisional seat allotment: August 19, 2026, 5 PM

Candidates included in the final merit list must complete their choice filling and locking within the specified deadline.

OJEE NEET UG 2026: How Candidates Should Fill Choices

While filling choices, candidates should consider their NEET UG rank, category, available seats, preferred course and college. Students should review the available MBBS and BDS seats before locking their preferences.