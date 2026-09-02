UGC-NET 2026 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the re-examination of the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers, scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2026. Candidates can check their allotted examination city through the official UGC-NET portal using their login credentials, with the advance slip helping them plan travel and accommodation arrangements.

The testing agency had declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 of the 87 subjects on August 28. The re-examination for the remaining three subjects, English, Commerce, and Sociology, was announced after the NTA received several complaints about multiple errors in these papers.

UGC-NET 2026 Update!



The Advance City Intimation Slip for the re-examination of English, Commerce, and Sociology, scheduled for 9 and 10 September 2026, has been released.



Check your allotted city through the official UGC NET portal and plan ahead.#NTA #NTAUpdate pic.twitter.com/0URomnQR6z — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) September 2, 2026

Why Were These Papers Re-Conducted?

Following the complaints, the NTA constituted a committee to examine the reported errors. The committee found that the three papers contained several factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelled names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the wording of question stems, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts.

It also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previously administered examinations, prompting the committee to recommend that the three papers be re-conducted to ensure a fair and error-free examination.