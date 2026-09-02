Rani Lakshmibai Free Scooty Scheme: Daughters from Unnao district have delivered an outstanding performance in the merit list of the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana. In the list released for seven districts affiliated with Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU), 2,196 girl students who excelled in their final year of graduation have been selected for free scooters, with 875 of them alone coming from Unnao.

Kanpur Dehat secured second place with 480 selected students, while Kanpur Nagar ranked third with 431 students, as Unnao emerged as the clear frontrunner across the entire region.

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Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme: District-Wise Selection Numbers

District Number of Students Selected Unnao 875 Kanpur Dehat 480 Kanpur Nagar 431 Etawah 194 Kannauj 87 Auraiya 65 Farrukhabad 64

Institutions like Awadhesh Singh College and Chandrabhan Singh Degree College in Kanpur Dehat each had 100 students make it to the list, bringing further recognition to the district. Meanwhile, Kanpur Nagar, considered a hub of industrial and educational activity, secured third place with 431 eligible students. Among other districts, Etawah's 194 students secured fourth place, followed by Kannauj with 87, Auraiya with 65, and Farrukhabad, which stood at the bottom with 64 selected students.

Kanpur Nagar's Renowned Colleges Left Behind

Kanpur city's well-known and aided colleges, once considered the main centres for admissions and education, have been left far behind in this merit list. Prominent institutions like Christ Church, PPN, DAV, and VSSD saw very few of their students make it to the merit list, while colleges in Unnao such as Abdul Gaffar Degree College (140 students), Niranjan Singh Mahavidyalaya (150 students), and Kanchan Devi Akhilesh Mishra Degree College (88 students) claimed a much larger share of the selections.