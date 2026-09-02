UGC ODL Registration 2026-27: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially opened the application window for higher education institutions (HEIs) seeking regulatory recognition to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. The current drive caters to academic courses planned for the January-February 2027 session and beyond.

According to a notice released by UGC Secretary Sudeep Singh Jain, eligible institutions can fill out and submit their online applications via the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) portal between September 1 and September 15, 2026. UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or Online mode for the academic year 2026–27, for the academic session beginning January–February 2027 and onwards.… pic.twitter.com/9uZ0I94fcB — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 1, 2026

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Document Submission Deadline Following the online submission, institutions are required to submit physical copies of their application materials. The original affidavit along with all required annexures must reach the office of the Joint Secretary at the Distance Education Bureau in New Delhi by September 25, 2026.

Verification and Recognition Process The UGC emphasized that submitting an application does not guarantee automatic recognition. Every submission will undergo rigorous evaluation to verify that the institution complies with all statutory provisions under the UGC regulations governing distance and online education.

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