Maharashtra Hindi Exam Scrapped: The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) permanently scrapping the compulsory Hindi proficiency examination for both gazetted and non-gazetted officers and employees. The decade-spanning test was eliminated after state authorities determined that its practical application in daily administrative duties and inter-state communication remains "negligible".

According to the official resolution, Marathi serves as the primary language for government operations under the Maharashtra Official Languages Act. Since routine correspondence with the Central Government and other states is largely conducted in English, the administration deemed the imposition of a mandatory Hindi examination unreasonable, thereby officially replacing all previous circulars and orders on the subject.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Ends Suo Motu Case Proceedings After NCERT Class 8 Textbooks 'Judicial Corruption' Content Updated Opposition and Review Decision The final decision to scrap the requirement follows months of friction involving Marathi language activists, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Facing threats of widespread agitation over the alleged imposition of Hindi, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant stayed a scheduled examination earlier in the year to review whether such a language requirement was genuinely necessary for state staff.

Origin of the Hindi Proficiency Test The mandatory Hindi examination dates back over seven decades to a 1951 resolution by the former Bombay government. Designed in accordance with Articles 343 and 345 of the Indian Constitution, the test aimed to ensure administrative officers possessed functional proficiency in Hindi for Union and state-level communication.

Under the initial rules, appointed employees had to qualify for the test within three years to avoid the withholding of their annual increments. ALSO READ: UP Schools Holiday Today: Lakhimpur Kheri Announces September 2 Holiday As Sharda River Rises; Varanasi Also Flood-Affected Evolution and Eventual Abolition Over the decades, the system expanded into structured test tiers, though several exemption criteria were eventually introduced-such as for candidates who studied Hindi in school, native speakers, technical staff, and employees over 45 years of age.

Despite a 1976 order reinforcing the mandatory nature of the test, growing pushback regarding its necessity in a predominantly Marathi-speaking administration ultimately led to its full cancellation.