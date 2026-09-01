Uttar Pradesh School Holiday On September 2: Schools up to Class 8 in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on September 2 amid continuous heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. The decision was announced by District Basic Education Officer Pravin Tiwari, considering the prevailing weather conditions.

The Lakhimpur Kheri administration has declared a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 on September 2. The decision comes as heavy rainfall has caused extensive waterlogging in several parts of the district.

Meanwhile, Varanasi is also facing a flood-like situation as the Ganga and Varuna rivers continue to rise. Waterlogging has disrupted normal life, while several families living along the Varuna river have reportedly been evacuated and shifted to relief camps.

Authorities have taken the step as a precautionary measure to protect students amid difficult road and weather conditions. Parents and students are advised to follow further updates issued by the district administration and education authorities.

Varanasi Faces Flood-Like Situation

In Varanasi, rising water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers have affected several areas. According to officials, families living in waterlogged areas along the Varuna river have been evacuated and moved to relief camps.

The flood-like conditions have also affected daily activities in parts of the city. Reports indicate that boats are being used in some waterlogged areas, while cremations at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats have been affected by rising water levels.

Ganga Water Level Crosses Warning Mark

The Central Water Commission recorded the Ganga's water level in Varanasi at 70.28 metres at 10 am on Tuesday, slightly above the warning level of 70.26 metres. The danger mark is 71.262 metres.

The river was reportedly rising at around 0.5 centimetre per hour. The highest-ever recorded water level in Varanasi stands at 73.901 metres, according to the available information.

Also Read: Uttarakhand School Holiday: All Schools, Anganwadi Centres To Remain Shut In Champawat District On Sept 2 Amid Heavy Rainfall

Train Services Disrupted In Lakhimpur Kheri

The rising water level of the Sharda River has also disrupted railway services in Lakhimpur Kheri. Water seepage between Bhira and Palia stations led to the suspension of around half a dozen trains on the Mailani-Nanpara section.