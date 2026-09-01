According to the India Meteorological Department forecast issued from Dehradun on September 1, heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Champawat district on September 2. Considering the weather conditions, the administration decided to suspend physical classes for one day.

The order also covers all Anganwadi centres across the district. Authorities said the decision was taken considering ongoing rainfall, the possibility of rising water levels in rivers and streams, and the safety of students and children.

Uttarakhand School Holiday On Wednesday: The District Magistrate of Champawat has ordered the closure of all government, aided, recognized private and council schools from Classes 1 to 12 on September 2, 2026, citing heavy rainfall forecasts.

The holiday has been declared under the powers provided by Section 30(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The decision aims to prevent risks to students amid potentially hazardous weather and water levels.

All Class 1 To 12 Schools To Remain Closed

The closure applies to all government, council, aided and recognized private schools conducting classes from 1 to 12 in Champawat district.

Schools will remain physically closed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The Chief Education Officer and other concerned officials have been directed to ensure that the order is implemented across all educational institutions.

Online Classes To Continue

Although schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed physically, the administration has directed that teaching and related educational activities be conducted through online mode.

School heads and education officials have been instructed to make the necessary arrangements so that students can continue their studies while avoiding travel during potentially dangerous weather conditions.

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Officials Directed To Ensure Compliance

The District Magistrate has directed the Chief Education Officer, District Education Officers, Block Education Officers and District Programme Officer to ensure strict compliance with the closure order.

The order, issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, Champawat, is dated September 1, 2026, and has been circulated to senior district officials, school principals and headmasters for necessary action and wide publicity.