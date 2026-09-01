Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 2, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For September 2:

1. NCLT five-member Bench stays approval of Subhash Chandra’s Rs 6.25-crore repayment plan

2. CJP calls off Sept. 5 protest march after ‘assurances’ from Centre over withdrawal of FIRs

3. SC seeks Centre’s stand on use of totalisers in polls

4. PM Modi lauds 7.8% growth ‘despite wars, instability’; revives appeal for austerity measures

5. NEET protests: SC quashes FİRs against protestors under Article 142

School Assembly International News Headlines For September 2:

1. SCO must work unitedly to dismantle terror ecosystem: PM Modi

2. Nepal flash floods aftermath: Over 11,000 rescued as government intensifies search operations

3. U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll resigns: White House

4. Donald Trump vows to hit Iran ‘hard’ after first exchange of fire in weeks

5. Magsaysay honour for Singapore lawyer, Bangladeshi aid giver, Myanmar activist

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For September 2:

1. Messi announces retirement from international football

2. Pakistan sacks head coach, sends 7 players home, ahead of 3rd Test in England

3. 'All the joy he gave us': Argentines thank Messi as he announces international retirement

4. Duleep Trophy semifinals | Tilak and Shreyas put South in front; Central and East cancel each other out

5. Australia selectors focus on 'important' stepping stone to ODI World Cup defence

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