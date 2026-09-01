Uttarakhand School Holiday On Sept 2: In view of continuous heavy rainfall and potential safety hazards, the Almora district administration has officially ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions on September 2, 2026. The decision was finalised during a high-level disaster management meeting chaired by senior administrative officials to review emergency preparedness across the district.

The precautionary closures apply to all government, private, and primary schools, as well as Anganwadi centers across Almora. District officials instructed disaster management teams and sub-divisional magistrates to stay on round-the-clock alert to tackle potential emergencies like landslides and waterlogging resulting from the severe weather conditions.

According to an official order, all schools and Anganwadi centers in Uttarakhand's Almora district are ordered to remain closed on September 2, 2026, due to continuous heavy rainfall. The closure mandate for Classes 1 through 12 was issued by Almora District Magistrate Anshul Singh following an emergency review meeting

District Administration Safety Guidelines & Administrative Directives

During the emergency planning meeting, several crucial safety directives were issued to prevent accidents and ensure rapid emergency response across vulnerable zones:

Ban on Excavation & Construction: All ongoing construction and soil excavation activities across Almora have been halted immediately to lower the risk of land slumping and soil erosion during heavy rains.

Round-the-Clock Monitoring: All sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and block development officers (BDOs) were instructed to stay stationed at their headquarters and keep response teams operational 24/7.

Essential Supply Inventories: Department heads were directed to maintain stock inventories of essential commodities, public utility infrastructure, and emergency power/water relief items.

Emergency Preparedness & Health Services Readiness

The district administration has placed the Health Department on high readiness to manage any medical emergencies arising from severe weather events:

Ambulance Services: Dedicated 24/7 ambulance routes and rapid emergency medical response units have been deployed along major highway stretches and remote hill villages.

Disaster Management Coordination: Chief Development Officer Ramji Sharan Sharma and District Disaster Management Officer Vishram Pal are directly coordinating relief teams across landslide-prone sectors.

Public Advisory: Residents and travelers are urged to avoid non-essential travel in hilly areas, keep emergency helpline numbers saved, and stay clear of swollen riverbeds and unstable slopes.

ALSO READ: UP Board Extends Advance Registration Dates For Class 9 and 11 Students; Details