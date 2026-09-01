Dehradun School Holiday On Tuesday: The District Magistrate/District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, has declared a one-day holiday for all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in the district on September 1, 2026. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing rainfall and an Orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun. According to the order dated August 31, the forecast indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells of rain at some places during the next 24 hours.

मौसम विभाग, देहरादून द्वारा जारी भारी वर्षा की संभावना के दृष्टिगत एक सितम्बर को जनपद देहरादून में कक्षा 1 से 12 तक के समस्त स्कूलों के साथ- साथ सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में एक दिन का अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/BJpQTLr9XJ — Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) August 31, 2026 Schools And Anganwadi Centres To Remain Closed As per Letter No. 332/DDM90/2026-27, dated August 31, all government, non-government and private schools in Dehradun district covering Classes 1 to 12 will remain closed on September 1. The closure order also applies to all Anganwadi centres operating in the district. The administration has taken the precautionary step under disaster mitigation measures to minimise the risk to students, children and staff amid the adverse weather conditions.

Orange Alert Issued For Dehradun The administration said rainfall is currently occurring in the district and referred to the updated weather forecast/nowcast issued by the Director, India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, on August 31. An Orange alert has been issued because of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells of rainfall at some locations in Dehradun during the next 24 hours. The administration has warned that the weather conditions could potentially result in untoward incidents, prompting authorities to prioritise public safety. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Will Schools Remain Closed In THESE Districts On Sept 1 Amid Heavy Rain Alerts? Officials Directed To Ensure Compliance The Chief Education Officer, Dehradun, and District Programme Officer, Dehradun, have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the closure order in all schools and Anganwadi centres covered by the notification. Copies of the order have also been forwarded to the Secretary of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Senior Superintendent of Police, City Magistrate, all Sub-Divisional Magistrates, District Information Officer and District Disaster Management Officer for information and necessary action.

The order has been issued by the District Magistrate/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, with the official communication dated August 31, 2026. ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 1): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Advice To Parents Parents should not send children to school or Anganwadi centres on September 1, as the institutions covered under the district administration's order will remain closed. Parents are advised to monitor official announcements and weather alerts before making travel plans with children. During heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, unnecessary travel should be avoided, particularly near waterlogged roads, streams, drainage channels and other vulnerable areas. Any further extension of the holiday or changes in school operations should be confirmed through official district administration or school communications.