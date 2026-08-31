Dehradun School Holiday Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh, intense weather alert for several regions across Uttarakhand. The severe rainfall prediction covers key regions including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, and Haridwar, along with other surrounding districts.

As of now, no statewide official update declares a mandatory holiday for all schools tomorrow, September 1. However, given the extreme weather forecast and safety risks, local authorities and school boards across these districts are evaluating ground conditions, making temporary school closures very likely in high-risk zones.

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IMD Forecast: Severe Downpour and Thunderstorm Breakdown

The weather department has forecast severe atmospheric disruptions across the state:

Dehradun & Tehri: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places. Additionally, these two districts face warnings for severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells of rain.

Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat & Haridwar: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across these districts.

Remaining Uttarakhand Districts: Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to affect isolated areas across the rest of the state.

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Advice for Parents and Students

Given the intense rainfall warnings, parents and students are strongly advised to avoid traveling unnecessarily during peak weather hours. Stay continuously updated through official messages from your respective school administrations and announcements from the local District Magistrate (DM) office before heading out on September 1.