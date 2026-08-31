Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 1, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe.

The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For September 1

1. Govt notifies Rs 1,27,500-crore Semicon 2.0; spells out eligibility norms, sops for chip ecosystem

2. Madras High Court reserves orders on M.K. Stalin’s plea to declare him elected from Kolathur constituency

3. Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol at fuel pumps

4. Delhi’s draft electoral roll out; 47.7 lakh names excluded

5. SC refuses to prohibit CJP’s September 5 protest march

School Assembly International News Headlines For September 1

1. Nepal-China flash flood disaster exposes fragility of Hindu Kush Himalayas: U.N. climate chief

2. G20 countries should consider more trade barriers on China to cut imbalances, Bessent says

3. U.N. committee says countries must consider reparations for slave trade

4. Nepal floods death toll reaches 903; over 4,200 still missing |

5. PM Modi meets Iran President on the sidelines of SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For September 1

1. U.S. Open: Djokovic suffers unprecedented first-round exit

2. Barcelona's Yamal getting back to 'top level': Flick

3. England trounce Pakistan by 194 runs to win series

4. Deepti's record spell powers India to 94-run rout of Thailand in women's Asia Cup opener

5. Women’s Hockey World Cup | Argentina breaks Dutch hearts in a shootout